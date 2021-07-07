Twitter is outraged and scared after video of sexually assaulted man and woman in Islamabad goes viral – Commentary





The hashtag #ArrestUsmanMirza has been trending since Tuesday night, when graphic videos of the undressing, sexual assault and torture of a woman and a man began circulating on social media. Usman Mirza has since been arrested by police in Islamabad, but social media is not appeased.

The FIR, which was recorded on Tuesday presumably after the video began circulating on social media, says the assault took place within the confines of the Golra police station in a building in Sector E-11/2. The case was registered following a complaint from a sub-inspector.

“Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, five to six men keep the victims in custody at gunpoint. The accused also stripped the couple while threatening them. “the FIR said, adding that the suspects were also committing” vulgar acts “.

The case was registered under section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), section 506 (criminal intimidation), section 341 (punishment for undue duress) and the Pakistan Penal Code section 509 (sexual harassment).

Social media initially tended to use the hashtag #ArrestUsmanMirza to arrest Mirza, the prime suspect. But after his arrest, the hashtag continued to be used to highlight the situation.

You accuse women of being raped because of their clothes, reject bills that will punish domestic abusers and now men rape girls and make videos of them, wrote comedian and rapper Ali Gul Pir. “It’s time for a change,” he wrote, tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan. Her sentiment was shared widely on social media as people spoke about the Prime Minister’s recent comments linking rape and women’s clothing. “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean her common sense,” he said.

Other social media posts included frequent calls for people to stop sharing the video as it showed the faces of the victims.

However, many people have noted that it takes a graphic video of violence for action to be taken in this country.

According to Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the video is a few months old. Police action was taken after the video began circulating on social media.

“We live in a country where (…) aggressors can commit crimes because they are backed by a state that always tells them that it is the woman’s fault,” wrote one internet user, criticizing the lack government support to victims.

Another thought it was part of a larger problem where petty bullies can commit crimes with impunity. “The change must start now,” they wrote.

Internet celebrity Nasir Khan Jan knew it was part of a never-ending cycle.

“Let me tell you what will happen after this incident,” he wrote. “Police will release Usman Mirza, ministers will tweet one after another, #ArrestUsmanMirza will be trending for two more days on Twitter and then we’ll forget until the next rape,” he said. His comment is fair because, unfortunately, it is the same thing that happens whenever an incident like this is reported in Pakistan.

A user requested that we do an example of Mirza, but how many examples do we need?

This user commented on how scary it is to be a woman and yet to be blamed for crimes against you.

Another raised a heartbreaking point about videos that haven’t gone viral on social media. While they talk about Mirza in particular, it applies to thousands of cases across the country.

Many of the messages posted on social media were from women who were terrified after hearing about and in some cases seeing the assault.

Where are women supposed to be safe? Not in the streets, not in schools or universities and not in our homes. This horrific incident simply reminds us that there are very or no spaces where women are safe. Until we take concrete action to keep women safe in this country, incidents like this will remain trending on Twitter which, as Nasir Khan Jan said, die out after a day or two. .

We have one thing for you, stop sharing the video, but don’t stop being outraged. Be angry with this incident and others like it and use your anger to fight for safer spaces for women in this country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1633716/twitter-is-outraged-and-afraid-after-video-of-islamabad-womans-sexual-assault-goes-viral

