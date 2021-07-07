Attract investors, Jokowi offers 0% PPnBM incentives for this electric car





DRAWING. President Jokowi has set new rules regarding the rate of the luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM) for electric vehicles.

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set new rules regarding the rate of the luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM) for electric vehicles, including electric cars. The aim is to attract investors to be tempted to invest in Indonesia. The policy is governed by Government Regulation (PP) number 74 of 2021 regarding changes to PP number 73 of 2019 regarding taxable products classified as luxury goods in the form of motor vehicles subject to sales tax on products of luxury. This regulation was signed by President Jokowi and promulgated on July 2, 2021 and comes into force on October 16, 2021. Article 36 states that the 0% PPnBM tariff applies to motor vehicles using battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology or to fuel cell electric vehicles. This rate is the same as the previous regulation which already provided for a rate of 0%. However, the BEV tariff is special, as the PPnBM tariff for other types of electric vehicles has in fact been increased. For example, in PP 73/2019, the 0% PPnBM tariff also applies to electric vehicles of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) type. Now, in PP 74/2021, the government regulates PHEV electric cars with a displacement of up to 3,000 cc, subject to a PPnBM rate of 15% with a tax base (DPP) of 66 2/3% or (sixty six two thirds) of the selling price of the vehicle. Read also: Latest Honda Car Price List After PPnBM Extension To make things easier, according to the calculation of Kontan.co.id, the PHEV type electric car is priced at a PPnBM rate of 5% of the sale price. Not only PHEV types, PP 74/2021 also increases the PPnBM tariff for electric cars for full hybrid and light hybrid types as described in section 36B, paragraph 2. First, the full-hybrid PPNBM rate in section 26 is 10%, previously 2%. Second, the fully hybrid PPnBM tariff in article 27 is 11%, previously 5%. The third, Article 28 fully hybrid is 12%, the old rule is only 8%. Fourth, mild hybrid Article 29 at 12%, previously 8%. Fifth, Article 30 of light hybrids was dropped from 10% to 13% originally. Sixth, mild hybrid Article 31 at 14%, previously 12%. The government explained, from these details, the amount of the PPnBM tariff for electric vehicles is adjusted to the results of the resulting carbon emissions. The higher the emission produced, the higher the PPnBM tariff imposed, that is to say gradually. This is why the PPnBM tariff for the BEV which uses all the energy of the battery is exempt. The director of extension, services and public relations of the General Directorate of Taxation of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu), Neilmaldrin Noor, said that the aim of the publication of the regulation was to encourage the flow of capital to the investors. The aim is to encourage investment in fully electric vehicles (EVs). It is also hoped that state revenues will increase, Neilmaldrin told Kontan.co.id on Wednesday (7/7). In addition, this provision applies to an investment of at least Rp 5,000 billion after a period of two years after the investment has been made. Especially for BEVs from the moment they start commercial production. Read also: Legitimate! 100% discount incentive for PPnBM cars extended until August 2021 DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

