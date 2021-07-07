Boris Johnson falsely claims MPs refused a vote on his overseas aid cuts





Boris Johnson falsely claimed MPs were offered a vote on his huge overseas aid cuts, but mysteriously chose not to accept it. A vote on the estimates took place last week, but it covered all government spending and could not be used to reverse cuts that would mean the deaths of thousands of children, Tory rebels protest. Voting effectively budget estimates for foreign ministries would have left the key department with no funds at all, it has been suggested. Nonetheless, the Prime Minister told the Commons: The House was given an opportunity to vote on this issue in the estimates vote, but it mysteriously chose not to. In fact, the government still refuses to grant a specific vote, breaking a promise made last year because, say the rebels, ministers know they would lose it. Aid has been reduced from 0.7% to 0.5% of national production, from around 4 billion per year, and there is no date to reinstate the temporary reduction, which could take years. This weekend, former Scottish leader Ruth Davidson joined the fight, warning Mr Johnson that the Tories will once again be seen as the bad party as horrific images of the famine in Ethiopia push back voters. In Commons, Former Cabinet Minister David Davis: This year thousands of children will die as a result of the government’s dramatic cuts to international aid. The best lawyers in the country inform us that this policy is illegal and that it has never been presented to this House for approval. When are we going to get a binding vote? Tory rebels are demanding that aid cuts be rolled back from early next year, but ministers have hinted they will last much longer than that. Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, asked if the cut should be just a year, to comply with the law if no new legislation is passed, said, in April: I don’t think it is as strict as that. Last week, the Prime Minister dismissed a warning that hundreds of thousands of people will die of tropical diseases because of his aid cuts despite the coming of the World Health Organization.

