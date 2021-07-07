PM Modi meets BJP deputies before rejig; Scindia, Thakur in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday hours before the cabinet enlargement. Senior leaders and sitting ministers, such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as well as likely cabinet ministers, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the meeting in Lok Kalyan Marg. Junior ministers including Anurag Thakur and G Kishan Reddy, who may be elevated, were also in attendance.

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle since the Bharatiya Janata party came to power for the second time in 2019, and the fourth since 2014. The reshuffle comes just ahead of key state elections, as the government tries to shake up the disruption and impact of the Covid. -19 pandemic. The expansion could see new names of the BJP and its allies presented to the cabinet as the party prepares for the election.

Before the meeting with the Prime Minister, several outgoing ministers resigned from their posts. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, as well as HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and State Minister for Environment Babul Supriyo were among the ministers who have resigned.

Minister of Labor Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri have also resigned from their positions.

Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and was re-admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in June following post-Covid complications. He resigned for health reasons, the PTI news agency reported.

Dhotre, a BJP MP in Lok Sabha from Akola Constituency in Maharashtra, had been working as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology since May 2019. During this time, Chaudhuri was elected to Lok Sabha from Raiganj constituency in West Bengal in 2019.

The new ministers will be sworn in at 6 p.m. today.

