“Xi Jinping anxious to maintain his grip on the Chinese Communist Party”





WASHINGTON: As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) draws closer, President Xi Jinping is keen to ensure that no calamity, not even the coronavirus pandemic and global recession, loosen his grip on the party and the party on the country, said Chinese dissident Jianli Yang.

In an opinion piece published in the Washington Times, Jianli, founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China, said that Xi’s centenary speech of the Chinese Communist Party underlined that he was ready to lead the CCP to the second. centenary.

The second centenary is in 2049. It will mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the People’s Republic of China.

In his July 1 speech, Jianli said Xi admitted the centrality of the CCP’s undisputed position in his plans for the party’s march to the next calendar target.

“The march will unfold in several phases as Xi moves from consolidating power to innovating power. The next phase will begin at the 20th CPC National Congress in October-November 2022, and the next phase will lead to the 21st Congress in 2027. A decade is a small period in China’s understanding of time and space, ”Jianli noted.

The CCP’s centenary celebration comes at a time when the world has taken notice of its ruthless actions in Hong Kong, Tibet, and its criminal treatment of Uyghur Muslims from the Turkish minority in Xinjiang, with some defining it as genocide.

Internally, the Chinese economy has faced unprecedented challenges and a wave of unrest has arisen due to rampant unemployment, Jianli said.

Xi’s “new journey ahead” hinges on one principle: “We must maintain the strong leadership of the Party.” Without the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China and no national renewal, ”Jianli said.

The emphasis of the speech was on the party, not on politics, Jianli said. Xi didn’t dwell much on the issues that disrupted his endless presidency, he added.

He kept his cards close to his heart as he reiterated known positions on Hong Kong and Macau – “we will ensure that the central government exercises comprehensive jurisdiction over Hong Kong and Macau, and enforces legal systems and mechanisms. execution for the two regions to safeguard national security ”.

Jianli said Xi, during his speech, did not refer to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or its strategy for the Indian Ocean. The first is its spearhead program to extend the route from China to Eurasia.

“As the 20th Congress approaches, Xi is keen to ensure that no calamity, not even the coronavirus pandemic and its impact and the global setback, loosens his grip on the party and the party over the country. . The CCP’s centenary speech underscores this goal, ”he wrote.

“The president must prepare both the CPC and the Polit Buro for the road ahead after 2022. Between 2022 and 2023, he must elevate some of his close members to the highest decision-making body as well as some key positions in the four, vital autonomous regions, ”he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/xi-jinping-anxious-to-maintain-his-grip-on-chinese-communist-party-/articleshow/84195237.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos