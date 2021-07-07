KSP says there is no rush People ask Jokowi to step down

Merdeka.com – Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) Senior Expert Staff Ade Irfan Pulungan believes that there is nothing urgent if the community is fussing about President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resign because they did not know how to properly manage the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, the public should not blame each other and work together to help each other.

“Yes there isn’t. Everyone must see this pandemic as a problem for us together,” he said in Jakarta. Jakarta, Wednesday (7/7).

He said at the time that it was not in the interest of everyone and of the government. Rather, he says, for the whole community.

“In other countries, society is more homogeneous, in ours it is more heterogeneous. And we are very heterogeneous, aren’t we,” he explained.

Therefore, the Irfan asked the public to obey the rules. So he said he could do some good things at this point.

“So if there is an explanation of the regulations submitted by the state, ideally the community should follow. Yes, it can’t already be said that it can’t. It’s our cultural diversity. We have to. to be proud, but we too have to see how we can do something for this country, ”he explained. [eko]