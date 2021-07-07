Explained: Why there is opposition to a domestic violence bill in Pakistan





A new bill that proposes severe penalties for perpetrators of domestic violence has exposed loopholes and divided opinions in Pakistan.

As opposition to the proposed legislation mounts from some quarters, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan wrote a letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, calling for a review of the domestic violence bill (prevention and protection), 2021, by the Council for Islamic Ideology (CII).

But why is the bill divided and who is against it?

What is the proposed legislation?

The bill proposes strict punitive measures against all forms of domestic violence. It specifies that any act of domestic violence will be punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of three years and at least six months. In addition, fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,000,000 may be imposed on the offender.

The bill aims to protect women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups from domestic violence. It also aims to provide relief and rehabilitation to all victims of domestic violence.

What is the status of the bill?

The bill was presented to the National Assembly by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on April 19 of this year and passed by the lower house on the same day.

When it was introduced in the Senate, the opposition insisted on sending the bill to a standing committee. Pakistan People’s Party member and opposition leader Yousuf Raza Gilani said at the time that although the proposed legislation is important, the standing committee should consider it.

The committee was then invited by the President of the Senate to present a report on the bill. The report then proposed multiple amendments to the bill, after which the bill was referred to the National Assembly.

Last month, the opposition sounded the alarm bells in the Senate about how key human rights bills were disappearing into a “black hole.”

“A bad practice has been going on for some time, which discourages members of the Senate who work hard on bills with civil society and their colleagues,” said Dawn, citing the House leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, the Senator Sherry Rehman. .

The bill was passed by the Senate last month and is now awaiting presidential approval.

Who is opposed to the bill and why?

In the July 5 letter he wrote to Qaiser, Awan said that many concerns had been raised “regarding various definitions and other contents of the bill.”

The letter said, “More importantly, it is pointed out that the bill violates Islamic law. [injunctions] and the way of life as enshrined in the responsibility of the State in article 31 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He added that it is advisable to send the bill back to the CII because the constitution “empowers the Islamic Council (CII) to advise a chamber, a provincial assembly, a president or a governor on any matter that comes before it. whether or not the proposed law is repugnant to the [injunctions] of Islam ”.

The bill attempted to propose a broad definition of domestic violence by including all forms of physical, verbal and psychological violence, and any act that is essentially a violation of consent within its scope. While this drew praise from some quarters who hailed the bill as visionary, more conservative sections and religious extremists have criticized the bill, saying it is too open and has too many loopholes that can be misused.

Recently, many people in Pakistan tweeted with #WeRejectDomesticViolenceBill to express their opposition.

Why is the demand for a law against domestic violence important in Pakistan?

Even though the bill drew the ire of many religious extremists and conservative sections, there was a significant setback, with many stressing that an expanded domestic violence law was the need of the moment.

Popular Pakistani actor and writer Osman Khalid Butt was among those who took to Twitter to criticize fierce opposition to the bill. “Why is there an extremely disturbing hashtag calling for the defeat of the Domestic Violence Bill – a bill that has already passed the Senate?” What is so controversial about this bill? He wrote, adding: “This is not a rhetorical question. I see things like “khandani nizam ki tabahi”, “promoting boyfriend / girlfriend culture”, “this bill breaks our family system”… I’m really lost here. “

The debate on the bill comes at a time when several cases of domestic violence against women have escalated in Pakistan during the pandemic. A report from the Aurat Foundation, an Islamabad-based women’s rights organization, said there were 2,297 cases of violence against women in 25 districts of the country between January and December 2020, a period when people have been forced to stay at home due to restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

The State of Human Rights in Pakistan Report for 2020 released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan painted a disturbing picture of gender disparity and crimes against women. He said there were 430 honor killings cases in the country in 2020, in which 363 women and 148 men lost their lives. He also pointed out that in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, Pakistan ranks 151st out of 153 countries.

Women’s rights activists have repeatedly denounced the culture of sexism and pervasive misogyny in the country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently sparked controversy for blaming women for rising sexual violence in the country. In an interview with reporter Jonathan Swan on HBO, which aired on June 20, he said, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the man, unless it’s robots.” . It is common sense.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Geo News, Khan said sexual violence was a product of “obscenity,” which he described as a Western import.

Additionally, Pakistani Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s comments in a recent interview with British Vogue, that she expressed doubts about her intention to marry one day, and that she did not understand why people were due to marry, sparked outrage and venomous criticism on social media.

Why is the CII’s request for a review of the bill criticized?

Those supporting the bill have criticized the demand for its review by the CII, which is a body that advises lawmakers on whether or not a certain law is contrary to the injunctions of Islam.

In 2016, the council proposed a law that would allow a husband to “lightly” beat his wife “if necessary”. He also called for gender segregation in schools, hospitals and offices.

Additionally, the council in 2016 rejected a similar bill, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill, declaring it to be against religious law.

Women’s rights activists criticized the decision and questioned the decision to send the bill to council for consideration when it was not the practice for other bills.

The bill was reintroduced to the provincial assembly in 2019.

