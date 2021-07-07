Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad resign ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet reshuffle | Latest India News





After Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was also the government spokesperson, have resigned from their respective departments.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad stepped down on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s major cabinet reshuffle. Ravi Shankar Prasad was Minister of Law and Information Technology while Prakash Javadekar was Minister of Environment. These two costly resignations were very surprising, as Ravi Shankar Prasad was at the forefront of new government IT rules that the government disagrees with with Twitter. The exit of Prakash Javadekar from this ministry was also surprising since he was also the spokesperson for the government. Follow all updates from PM Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle which is due to start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Labor Santosh Gangwar , Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State in Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo have resigned from their posts. Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was in charge of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, resigned Tuesday and was appointed governor of Karnataka. In a major reshuffle that will emphasize equal representation of genders, castes and communities, 36 new ministers were sworn in on Wednesday and seven ministers of state are promoted. Javadekar and RS Prasad both announced the new IT rules for social media and digital media in February, after which they have issued regular statements regarding the IT rules. Under RS ​​Prasad, Twitter lost its intermediary status in India because it did not comply with the new IT rules. To close

