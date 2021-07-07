Politics
EU begins work on competitor of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
EU countries are finally taking their response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative seriously, the massive transport and infrastructure project Beijing is using to connect Asia to European markets as well as signaling its political influence at the international level.
According to the draft EU Council conclusions consulted by POLITICO, European governments want the Commission to spend the next nine months compiling a list of “high impact and visible projects” to compete with the Beijing agenda. EU foreign ministers are expected to approve the idea on Monday.
Among the challenges for the Europeans, it will be necessary to find a name for their plan as catchy as Belt and Road. He will also need a logo.
It’s all part of a big catch-up game for Brussels. Chinese President Xi Jinping launched his response to the old Silk Road about eight years ago and it now represents a party $ 2.5 trillion in projects around the world, supporting Beijing’s efforts to expand its maritime and energy networks around the world.
China’s strategy has drawn criticism on several fronts. Among other things, China has been accused of setting debt traps for partner countries, including Montenegro and Sri Lanka, through economically unsustainable joint projects.
Beijing, for its part, insisted that Belt and Road creates “opportunities,” a line the Chinese president repeated to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement. phone call on monday.
G7 leaders agreed last month on a democratic alternative to the Chinese initiative, and the EU Council’s draft conclusions suggested that the EU is not fully convinced by China’s description of its own project.
“The Council notes that other key economies have developed their own connectivity approaches and tools and stresses the need for all these initiatives and actions to apply high international standards,” say the conclusions. “The Council calls on the Commission and the High Representative [Josep Borrell] to proceed rapidly with the implementation ”of the proposals it makes.
Target Africa and Latin America
Above all, the EU seeks to go beyond the 2018 EU-Asia Connectivity Strategy and pledges to build a ‘globally connected’ EU that would allow the bloc to focus on Africa and Africa. Latin America, key destinations for Chinese investments.
There is also a call to deploy EU soft power and this is where the name and logo will come into play.
The Council is expected to ask the Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to craft what it called a unifying narrative for actions taken by all relevant actors. “The narrative should include a recognizable brand name and logo developed with member states and should be supported by a campaign for greater public visibility,” he said.
There is no price to pay for the new EU agenda, but the Council will call for a mix of public funding and private investment. It will ask the Commission to ‘present coherent and streamlined financing schemes to incentivize investments in sustainable connectivity’, including financial instruments at EU and member country level, export credits, loans and guarantees, as well as to engage the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The draft Council document is relatively weak on how to encourage EU companies to increase their investments in places that politicians see as strategic, but that companies deem risky.
“The Council underlines the challenges of financing sustainable infrastructure on a large scale and the importance of solid technical assistance,” the conclusions said. “He considers that predictable international norms and standards and strong regulatory frameworks are essential for a level playing field and an environment conducive to the encouragement of private investment.”
You want more analyzes of POLITICS? POLITICS Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to commerce, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro delivers the real-time insights, in-depth insights and the scoops you need to stay ahead of the curve. E-mail [email protected] to request a free trial.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-starts-work-on-rival-to-chinas-belt-and-road-project-network/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]