EU begins work on competitor of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – POLITICO

EU countries are finally taking their response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative seriously, the massive transport and infrastructure project Beijing is using to connect Asia to European markets as well as signaling its political influence at the international level.

According to the draft EU Council conclusions consulted by POLITICO, European governments want the Commission to spend the next nine months compiling a list of “high impact and visible projects” to compete with the Beijing agenda. EU foreign ministers are expected to approve the idea on Monday.

Among the challenges for the Europeans, it will be necessary to find a name for their plan as catchy as Belt and Road. He will also need a logo.

It’s all part of a big catch-up game for Brussels. Chinese President Xi Jinping launched his response to the old Silk Road about eight years ago and it now represents a party $ 2.5 trillion in projects around the world, supporting Beijing’s efforts to expand its maritime and energy networks around the world.

China’s strategy has drawn criticism on several fronts. Among other things, China has been accused of setting debt traps for partner countries, including Montenegro and Sri Lanka, through economically unsustainable joint projects.

Beijing, for its part, insisted that Belt and Road creates “opportunities,” a line the Chinese president repeated to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement. phone call on monday.

G7 leaders agreed last month on a democratic alternative to the Chinese initiative, and the EU Council’s draft conclusions suggested that the EU is not fully convinced by China’s description of its own project.

“The Council notes that other key economies have developed their own connectivity approaches and tools and stresses the need for all these initiatives and actions to apply high international standards,” say the conclusions. “The Council calls on the Commission and the High Representative [Josep Borrell] to proceed rapidly with the implementation ”of the proposals it makes.

Target Africa and Latin America

Above all, the EU seeks to go beyond the 2018 EU-Asia Connectivity Strategy and pledges to build a ‘globally connected’ EU that would allow the bloc to focus on Africa and Africa. Latin America, key destinations for Chinese investments.

There is also a call to deploy EU soft power and this is where the name and logo will come into play.

The Council is expected to ask the Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to craft what it called a unifying narrative for actions taken by all relevant actors. “The narrative should include a recognizable brand name and logo developed with member states and should be supported by a campaign for greater public visibility,” he said.

There is no price to pay for the new EU agenda, but the Council will call for a mix of public funding and private investment. It will ask the Commission to ‘present coherent and streamlined financing schemes to incentivize investments in sustainable connectivity’, including financial instruments at EU and member country level, export credits, loans and guarantees, as well as to engage the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The draft Council document is relatively weak on how to encourage EU companies to increase their investments in places that politicians see as strategic, but that companies deem risky.

“The Council underlines the challenges of financing sustainable infrastructure on a large scale and the importance of solid technical assistance,” the conclusions said. “He considers that predictable international norms and standards and strong regulatory frameworks are essential for a level playing field and an environment conducive to the encouragement of private investment.”

