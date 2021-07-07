Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle: Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad resign | Indiafleurit





New Delhi: Union senior ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad have resigned from their posts, just ahead of a crucial cabinet reshuffle led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was Minister of Law, Electronics and Information Technology. Prakash Javadekar was the country’s environment minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday withdrew Health Minister Harsh Vardhan from his cabinet amid a huge controversy that recently hit the government over the handling of the second wave of COVID-19. At least 10 other ministers, including two seniors, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Santosh Gangwar, have also resigned from the Union Cabinet. Ministers, according to the sources, tendered their resignations at the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, just hours before the much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle and expansion. The devastating second wave of COVID-19, the shortage of medical oxygen and the inconsistent supply of COVID-19 vaccines have left the left-wing government in an embarrassing situation. Vardhan’s junior Ashwani Kumar Choubey has also been asked to step down. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, under whose leadership the National Education Policy 2020 was drafted, has resigned for medical reasons, according to the sources, UNI reports. Pokhriyal tested positive for COVID-19 in April of this year. He was admitted to AIIMS in June for post-COVID complications. Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre has also resigned. Union Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar, who recently tabled the Labor Code Bill in Parliament, has resigned. DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, has also resigned. The other ministers who have resigned are the Minister of State for the Development of Women and Children, Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for the Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Babul Supriya, Minister of State responsible for livestock, dairy and fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises Pratap Chandra. Sarangi. Minister of State Jal Shakti Ratan Lal Kataria and Minister of State of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve have also resigned. The cabinet reshuffle and enlargement will take place at 6 p.m. No fewer than 43 leaders are expected to take the minister’s oath, official sources said. The exercise was scheduled for 2020 but has had to be postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A series of governorate appointments, including that of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawarchand Gehlot as governor of Karnataka, were announced on Tuesday. In addition, the government decided to create a separate “Ministry of Cooperation” with the aim of “Sahkar se Samriddhi” (prosperity through cooperatives). Of the 81 seats in the Council of Ministers, 52 are occupied by the government of the National Democratic Alliance in the Center. According to the sources, senior BJP officials held lengthy meetings with several ministers and prepared a bulletin after the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur next year are another reason the BJP wants to play well after the miserable defeat of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in May of this year, the sources told UNI. Senior leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including its leader Mohan Bhagwat, were in Delhi last week, possibly to discuss cabinet reshuffling with the BJP. This will be the first cabinet reshuffle in Modi’s second term as prime minister. The previous reshuffle took place in 2017 when Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed Minister of Defense. (With UNI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiablooms.com/news-details/N/73635/narendra-modi-s-cabinet-reshuffle-prakash-javadekar-ravi-shankar-prasad-quit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos