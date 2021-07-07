MP hammers Boris Johnson for shameful defense of Cummings | Health policy

Boris Johnson refused to apologize to a Labor MP who condemned the utter shame of ministers defending Dominic Cummings’ violation of lockdown rules, while others missed funerals and the last moments of loved ones .

In a passionate intervention to questions from prime ministers on Wednesday, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi listed funerals and other events he had missed due to Covid directives, and asked Johnson to apologize for not sacking his advisor in head of the time last year.

Johnson responded that he was deeply, deeply sorry, but ignored Dhesis’ question to instead express general regret at the suffering people endured during the pandemic.

The Member for Slough began his question by describing his own experiences with following the foreclosure rules.

My grandmother, whom I loved very much, was lying on her deathbed in the hospital and neither of us were allowed to be there to comfort her in her last moments. I couldn’t even carry his coffin on my shoulders, he said.

I also had to endure the agony of watching alone, online, the funeral of my uncle, my fun loving uncle. And we weren’t there to comfort my step-brother-in-law, who had somehow contracted Covid in a care home in Slough, in his dying moments. This is all because we followed the directives of the government.

He then compared this to the behavior of Cummings, who traveled from London to Durham at the height of the lockdown in March of last year, and once there he made a 52 mile round trip to the Barnard Castle local beauty site with his family over Easter Sunday, an expedition, he later said, had only been undertaken to test his eyesight.

Johnson and other ministers have vigorously defended Cummings’ actions, and his eventual departure from No.10 in November last year was unrelated to the trip.

Dhesi said: After enduring such painful personal sacrifices, like so many others, imagine our collective disgust when, in order to win the favor of the prime minister’s chief adviser, we see sycophantic, spineless and hypocritical government ministers standing in line to defend the indefensible, saying: It’s time to move on, some even having the nerve to tell us that they too take a long drive when they have to get their eyesight tested.

What an absolute shame, and they should all be ashamed of themselves. So when will the Prime Minister finally apologize to the nation for not showing courage and integrity, not doing the honorable thing and sacking his chief advisor who flouted shamelessly its own government guidelines?

He could have regained the lost public trust and he could have demonstrated that this is not a rule for him and his elite buddies, and another for the rest of us, the plebs.

Johnson responded by saying that he and other members of the government sympathized with those who went through the suffering described by the gentleman opposite.

In saying that he would take his criticisms of the government very sincerely, Johnson apologized, but not for his own actions: I apologize for the suffering the people of this country have endured. All I can say is that nothing I can say or do can recover the lost lives, the wasted time spent with loved ones that he describes. And I am deeply, deeply sorry for this.

Dhesi has once blasted Johnson in PMQs. In 2019, the MP was acclaimed in the Commons for condemning the Prime Minister’s language on race and religion, including a 2018 Daily Telegraph column in which Johnson compared Muslim women to letterboxes and robbery robbers. bank.