Prime Minister Modi’s new cabinet of ministers sworn in today, assassinated Haiti Prez and other great stories





Prime Minister Modi’s new cabinet of ministers: who’s in it | Complete list here No less than 43 leaders will be sworn in today as part of the enlargement of the Union’s Cabinet – the first of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ second term. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur are among those who will take the oath, according to sources. READ MORE Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at his home, says Acting Prime Minister Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country. Moises’ injured wife was in hospital, according to Joseph, who urged the public to remain calm and insisted that the police and the military would ensure the safety of the population. READ MORE After black fungus, now fear of bone death emerges: new post-covid complication explained After mucormycosis, a new disease that causes the death of bone tissue poses new threats to Covid-19 survivors. Three confirmed cases of bone death have already been reported at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The 3 patients, aged under 40, developed the disease 2 months after being treated for Covid-19. READ MORE Paytm $ 2.3 billion IPO: 11 Chinese nationals replaced on board of directors. What we know so far In the wake of the upcoming IPO of fintech giant Paytm, 11 Chinese nationals who were on the board of directors have been replaced by US and Indian nationals. Despite this, there is no change in existing holdings in the company according to a Reuters report. READ MORE Burst call center racket in Delhi fooling US citizens As part of a major crackdown on bogus international call centers in the nation’s capital, Delhi police dismantled two such businesses and arrested nearly 100 people, including 20 women. Senior officers said call center workers used to call citizens in the United States of America and trick them into pretending to be employees of the Social Security administration department . READ MORE Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana nominated for ICC Player of the Month award Indian female cricketers Shafali Verma and Sneha Rana were nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for June on Wednesday. Batter Shafali and the versatile Sneh are competing for the award from English spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who was also nominated. READ MORE Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/news18-evening-digest-pm-modis-new-cabinet-of-ministers-to-take-oath-today-haiti-prez-assassinated-other-top-stories-3936545.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos