Kyodo News Digest: July 7, 2021





The following is the latest list of news highlights selected by Kyodo News. ———- Japan likely to host non-spectator Olympics at venues in Tokyo TOKYO – Japan is expected to host the Olympics without spectators at venues in Tokyo due to a recent increase in coronavirus infections, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The scenario is most likely because the Japanese government has decided to declare another COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo. ———- New COVID-19 state of emergency has been announced for Tokyo: source TOKYO – The idea of ​​declaring another state of emergency for Tokyo is being launched within the Japanese government amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases with just over two weeks before the start of the Summer Olympics in the capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. . The decision will certainly affect the decision of the organizers regarding the number of spectators allowed at the games. ———- Japan seeks to strengthen cybersecurity in the face of threats from China, Russia TOKYO – The Japanese government on Wednesday drew up a new cybersecurity strategy for the next three years, indicating for the first time the alleged involvement of the Chinese and Russian governments in cyber attacks and calling for increased deterrence. The strategy, which is due to be formally approved by Cabinet as early as September after soliciting public comment, says China will carry out cyber attacks to steal information from military-related companies and others with cutting-edge technology. , while Russia is suspected of carrying them out. for military and political purposes. ———- Relative of deceased Sri Lankan woman petition for video disclosure NAGOYA – The family and supporters of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March while detained at an immigration center in central Japan have launched an online petition to pressure the Japanese government to is posting video footage of her at the facility, they said Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, a younger sister and supporters of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, criticized immigration officials for refusing to release the footage that could reveal her state of health during his detention. ———- Football: Rakuten CEO hits out at Barcelona players over apparently racist videos TOKYO – The boss of Spain’s football center, sponsor of the Barcelona shirt, said on Tuesday he would make an official protest at the club after two of his prominent French players appeared to mock hotel staff Japanese in a viral video. Hiroshi Mikitani, chief executive officer of Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc., said he felt “very sorry for the discriminatory remarks by Barcelona players” Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, in videos recently leaked online. ———- The United States can coexist in peace with China, but the challenge is enormous: Campbell WASHINGTON – White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday he believed the United States and China could “coexist in peace,” but this poses a huge challenge for Washington. When asked when US President Joe Biden planned to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time since the first was sworn in on January 20, Campbell, speaking at a group event of thinking online, said: “I expect that we ‘I will have some kind of commitment before too long.”

