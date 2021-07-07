Former President Donald Trump considers lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter, AP source says





Hmm. We love you. You are very special. You have seen what is going on, you see how others are treated so badly and so badly. I know what you’re feeling. Yeah yeah yeah. The principles of freedom of expression recognized internationally and also in the United States maintain that restrictions on speech must be clearly stated and such understandable indefinite sentences. Do not pass the international or US odor test for clarity, consistency and transparency. Uh A world leader or a very influential public figure has a huge voice and achieves his incredibly influential influence, which means his speech has the power to create all kinds of additional risk for people. And Facebook has to take that into account when it comes to things that can potentially harm me, from you in our country. It was a fraudulent election, but we cannot play in the

Video above: Facebook board upholds Trump ban Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class action lawsuit against three of the nation’s biggest tech companies on Wednesday: Facebook, Twitter and Google. Trump will be the main one plaintiff in the lawsuit, claiming it was wrongly censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement. Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan.6, with companies fearing he would incite more violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform. Nonetheless, Trump continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general, and numerous judges, some of whom he won. appointed. , said there was no evidence of the massive voter fraud he alleges. Trump is expected to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course on Wednesday morning.

Video above: Facebook board upholds Trump ban

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class action lawsuit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies on Wednesday: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will be the main plaintiff in the lawsuit, saying he was wrongly censored by companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement.

Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan.6, with companies fearing he would incite more violence. Currently, he can no longer publish on either platform.

Nonetheless, Trump continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general, and numerous judges, some of whom he won. named, said there was no evidence of the mass voter. fraud he alleges.

Trump is expected to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course on Wednesday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/trump-lawsuit-facebook-twitter/36955216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos