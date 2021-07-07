Mamata Banerjee attacks Prime Minister Modi, says he gives more money to BJP states | Calcutta





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allocating more money to states led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and less to those led by opposition parties. He kept 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines. When [the] the second wave hit, he allocated funds slowly We asked 3 crores, [but] he did not give and gave us 2 crore in six months, said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo as quoted by the ANI news agency. Banerjee further claimed that the funds provided to the West Bengal government by the Center are less than the actual allocated budget. She said that in the 2020-21 Union budget, the devolution of central taxes for West Bengal was 58,962.55 crore, but the actual devolution received was 44 737.1 crore, thus asserting that there was a reduction of 14,225.54 crore in actual allocated funds. The West Bengal Chief Minister said the same reduction was also noted in the Union’s 2019-2020 budget allocation. Likewise, in 2019-2020, [the] the State did not receive a devolution amount of 11,000 crore, Banerjee added. She said the state will receive an unpaid amount of 33,314 crore from the Center in the form of centrally sponsored programs. We are deprived of about 60,000 crore, Banerjee said. The TMC chief also spoke about the rise in gasoline and diesel prices in India, claiming that the waiver of power at the Center has won 3.71 lakh crore thanks to the increase in fuel prices on the part of the population. Don’t you think Narendra Modi cuts the pockets of ordinary people and fills his own pockets? she said to ANI. Notably, oil prices in the nation’s capital have exceeded Score 100 per liter after the last hike. His remarks come on a day when the Union Cabinet is undergoing a huge reshuffle, with prominent names such as Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar among those who resigned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/kolkata-news/mamata-banerjee-takes-jibe-at-pm-modi-says-he-gives-more-money-to-bjp-states-101625665193321.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

