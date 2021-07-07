Reviews | Trump animosity cult shows no signs of abating





The three authors continue:

Animosity towards groups linked to Democrats predicts Trump’s support, quite remarkably, across the political spectrum. Moreover, given the decisive role that independents can play in elections, these results suggest that reservoirs of animosity are not necessarily party-specific, and therefore can be exploited by any political elite.

Before Trump took center stage in 2015, Republican leaders were determined to thwart Democratic political initiatives, resist compromises, and make it clear that Republicans want political victories and regain power from the Democrats, he said. Kane writes in his email, but establishment Republicans generally have. not openly demonize, let alone dehumanize, Democratic politicians at the national level.

Trump, Kane continued,

deliberately ignored that standard, and now the Trump base can expect future Republican elites to be willing to do the same. If this practice ends up being seen as a winning strategy for Republican politicians as a whole, it could lead us into a new era of polarization in which Republican cooperation with the Demon Rats is seen not only as undesirable, but utterly unreasonable. .

Most important, from Masons’ point of view, is that

there is a faction in American politics that has moved from party to party, can be recruited into either party, and responds particularly well to hatred of marginalized groups. It’s not just Republicans or Democrats, it’s a third faction targeting parties.

Bipartism, Mason continued in a long Twitter thread, is not the answer to the problem. We have to confront this particular faction of Americans who have been particularly visible and anti-democratic since before the Civil War (when they were Democrats).

In their article, Mason, Wronski and Kane conclude:

This research reveals a source of animosity against marginalized groups in the United States that can be exploited and activated for political ends. Trump’s unique ability to do so is not the only cause for normative concern. Instead, we should note that these attitudes exist between both parties and among non-partisans. While they can remain relatively dormant when leaders and parties attract attention elsewhere, the right leader can activate these attitudes and incorporate them into the political judgments of voters. If America is to become a fully multiracial democracy, it will have to come to terms with these hostile attitudes themselves.

Adam Enders, a political scientist at the University of Louisville, and Uscinski, in their June 2021 article On Modeling the Social-Psychological Foundations of Support for Donald Trump, describe a Trump voter profile: an amalgamation of attitudes regarding, for example , racial groups, immigrants, and political correctness that compete with partisanship and ideology as predictors of Trump support and are negatively linked to support for mainstream Republican candidates.

In an email, Enders described this profile as matching those attracted to Trumps

relatively explicit appeal to xenophobia, racial prejudice, authoritarianism, sexism, conspiratorial thinking, in combination with his status as an outsider which gives him credibility as a contested candidate. Trump’s voter profile is a constellation of socio-psychological attitudes about various racial groups, women, immigrants, and conspiracy theories that uniquely predict support for Donald Trump.

Uscinski and Enders are the lead authors of a forthcoming article, American Politics in Two Dimensions: Partisan and Ideological Identities versus Anti-Establishment Orientations, in which they argue that

Something is missing from our current conceptualization of mass opinion. Specifically, we theorize that an underestimated, though still present, dimension of opinion explains many of the problematic attitudes and behaviors that plague contemporary politics. This dimension, which we call anti-establishment, rather than explaining attitudes and behavior towards the opposing political coalition, captures the orientation towards the established political order regardless of partisanship and ideology.

In the case of Trump and other undemocratic leaders around the world, Uscinski and Enders argue that

anti-establishment sentiments are an important ingredient in supporting populist leaders, conspiratorial beliefs, and political violence. And, while we argue that this dimension is orthogonal to the left-right dimension of opinion along which partisan and ideological concerns are oriented, we also theorize that it can be activated by strategic partisan politicians. As such, phenomena that are often interpreted as an expression of far-right or far-left orientations may not be due to left-right views at all, but rather the assimilation of anti-establishment sentiments in the mainstream politics by the elites.

Anti-establishment voters, write Uscinski and Enders, are more likely to believe that the 1% controls the economy for their own good, to believe that a deep state is entrenched in government, and to believe that the mainstream media are deliberately misleading us. These voters are more common among young people, those with lower incomes, those with less education, and racial and ethnic minority groups. In other words, these are groups that have historically occupied a precarious position in the American socio-economic structure.

The most intensely partisan voters, very strong Democrats and very strong Republicans, are the least dissenting, according to Uscinski and Enders:

Those at the extremes of partisan and ideological identity exhibit lower levels of most of these psychological predispositions. In other words, extreme supporters and ideologues are more likely to express pleasant civic attitudes and personality characteristics than less extreme supporters and ideologues; this contradicts growing concerns about the relationship between left-right extremism and anti-social attitudes and behavior. We suspect that this discovery is due to the fact that powerful supporters and ideologues are married and rooted in the established political order. Their organized and relatively constrained orientation to the political landscape is built upon the objects of establishment politics: parties, party elites, and familiar ideological objects.

This, in turn, leads Uscinski and Enders to another contrary conclusion:

We find that an additional anti-establishment dimension of opinion can, at least partially, explain the acceptance of political violence, mistrust of the government, belief in conspiracy theories, and support for foreign candidates. While it is intuitive to attribute contemporary political dysfunction to left-right extremism and partisan tribalism, we argue that many elements of this dysfunction stem from the activation of dissenting orientations.

One politician whose appeal was similar to Trumps, as many have noted, was George Wallace, the segregationist governor of Alabama, who ran for president four times in the 1960s and 1970s, openly using anti-black rhetoric.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/07/opinion/trump-gop.html

