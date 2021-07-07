Narendra Modi’s government inducts new Uttar Pradesh ministers into Cabinet ahead of 2022 polls

Among the newly inducted ministers of the UP, Anupriya Patel leads BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) and was a minister in Narendra Modi’s first government. The rest comes from BJP

Lucknow:Seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh were sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, all chosen for next year’s State Assembly polls.

Of the seven newly inducted ministers of the UP, Anupriya Patel leads BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) and was minister in Narendra Modi’s first government. The rest comes from BJP.

Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhary and BL Verma belong to the other backward classes, which, according to the head of the BJP in UP, make up 50% of the state’s voters.

Three others, Kaushal Kishore, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and SP Singh Baghel, belong to the category of listed castes.

Ajay Kumar is the only Brahmin in this group of state ministers.

There was earlier speculation that Jitin Prasada, a Congressional Brahmin face who recently joined the BJP, could be given a ministerial post. But with Ajay Kumar, the region of the Terai States is also represented.

With the exception of the deputy of Rajya Sabha BL Verma, the new ministers are from Lok Sabha.

A regional balance is maintained.

Anupriya Patel (Mirzapur) and Pankaj Chaudhary (Maharajganj) are from eastern Uttar Pradesh. From the west of the UP, Baghel represents Agra and Rajya MP Sabha BL Verma is from Budaun. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, who represents Jalaun, is from the Bundelkhand region.

Ajay Kumar represents the parliamentary constituency of Khiri in the Terai and Kaushal Kishore is from Mohanlalganj, adjacent to the capital Lucknow.

BJP leaders say the CBOs make up about 50 percent of the state’s voters and the listed castes make up 20 percent.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State at the Center from 2016 to 2019, fought for a separate ministry to address issues faced by CBOs.

Anupriya Patel

She is the president ofApna Dal evening (Sonelal). Patel is one of seven women expected to join the new cabinet. She is also a member of the Uttar Pradeshs city of Mirzapur, where her party is in alliance with the BJP. Currently, she is serving her second term as a member of Lok Sabha. Previously, she had served as Union Minister of State for Health during the NDA government’s first term. Patel began his political career with Apna Dal, which was formed in 1995 by his father, the late Sonelal Patel in eastern UP and Bundelkhand.

Pankaj Chaudhary

Six times MP for Lok Sabha, Pankaj Choudhary brings with him a wealth of experience within the Council of Ministers of the Union. Sworn in as Union Minister on Wednesday, Choudhary (56) began his political career in 1989-91 as a member of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, of which he would soon become deputy mayor. He became a member of the BJP working committee in 1990. He was first elected to the lower house of the Parliament of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh in 1991.

He was re-elected to the constituency in 1996 and 1998. Choudhary, however, lost to Akhilesh Singh of the Samajwadi party in the 1999 general election. He went on to win the 2004 election in Lok Sabha. In 2009, he lost to the Congress candidate of Maharajganj. In 2014, Choudhary achieved victory in the same constituency and again in 2019 to become a member of Lok Sabha for the sixth time.

BL Verma

Rajya Sabha member BL Verma, 59, is a CBO leader who started out as an active Budaun party activist in Uttar Pradesh. He became vice-president of the UP BJP in 2018 and as a member of the upper house of parliament he is part of the committee on the welfare of other backward classes (OBC). Prime Minister of the Union, Verma was previously chairman of the Braj regional unit of the saffron party. A prominent leader among OBC communities, particularly the Lodhi community in western UP, he is considered close to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Currently, Verma holds the position of President of UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, enjoying the rank and status of Minister of State.

SP Singh Baghel

Five-time MP, Satya Pal Singh Baghel currently represents Agra in Lok Sabha as a BJP MP. Party animal, Baghel, 61, was a member of Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2004 as a member of the Samajwadi party, representing the Jalesar headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. After three terms as an MP, Baghel was suspended from the SP. He then unsuccessfully contested two Lok Sabha elections as a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In 2014, Baghel was elected to Rajya Sabha as a BSP candidate. Baghel became president of BJP OBC Morcha in 2015 and two years later became a member of BJP Tundla before being re-elected to Lok Sabha, this time on a BJP ticket from Agra. This is his first term as central minister.

Ajay Kumar

Sworn in as Union Minister on Wednesday, Ajay Kumar Mishra, 60, is a BJP MP for the first time, representing the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was elected Member of Parliament in 2012 from the seat of the Nighasan Assembly. Mishra began his political career as the district secretary general of the BJP and gradually rose to the rank of deputy. From an early age he was associated with such activities as educating children from the weaker sections and helping them get medical facilities and employment.

Kaushal Kishore

After spending more than three decades in public life, Kaushal Kishore was sworn in as Union Minister in Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday. Double MP, Kishore (61) represents the constituency of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. Kishore, who belongs to the Schedule Castes (Pasi) community, is the national president of Parakh Mahasangh and is the head of state of the BJPs SC wing. He started his political career as an MP for Malihabad in 2002. In 2002-03, he also became Minister of State in the government of the Samajwadi Mulayam Singh Party. Influential leader of the party, he is recognized for his activism related to social justice issues.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Sworn in as Union minister for the first time on Wednesday, the five-time MP for Lok Sabha, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, is from a small town in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav (63) became an MP in 1991. Chaudhary was elected five times to Lok Sabha – in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019 – in Jalaun constituency. In 2001, he became vice-president of SC Morcha of the UP BJP and a decade later he became its president. As a member of Parliament, he was a member of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

With PTI entries