Vito Fossella says victory wouldn’t have been possible without Trump





STATEN ISLAND, NY – In a race that has shrunk to a few hundred votes, Vito Fossella thanks the supporters who helped put him on top – including former President Donald Trump, who provided the former congressman last minute support.

In a comeback race after more than a decade of absence – and largely out of the public spotlight – Fossella secured the Republican nomination for president of the Staten Island Borough on Tuesday and will attempt to replace the current president of the James Oddo borough.

According to Tuesday night’s New York City Electoral Council (BOE) results, which for the first time include mail-in ballots, Fossella received 9,306 votes to 9,016 to city councilor Steven Matteos, a share of 51% to 49%.

Tonight, I am honored and honored to once again represent the people of Staten Island as a Republican candidate for public office, Fossella said in a written statement. This return would not have been possible without the incredible support of so many, especially President Donald J. Trump.

With our city in crisis and so much at stake, President Trump trusted me to be the strong voice to ensure that Staten Island is not forgotten, Fossella said. I had the honor of speaking with the President this evening and thanked him for his incredible support.

Fossella thanked former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, his former colleague in Congress, Peter King, and former Staten Island Borough President Jim Molinaro, adding that without them this would not be possible.

Trump released a statement on Tuesday congratulating the former congressman, writing that Vito will represent the greatest people on Earth and that he will never let you down. I love Staten Island!

Now, as we head towards an election against likely Democratic candidate Mark Murphy, Fossella said, it’s time for us to come together and work together to secure victory in November.

Over the next few months, I will continue to reach out to Staten Island voters to voice concerns and issues that have been overlooked by Mayor de Blasio, he added. We will come together to make Staten Island the best and safest place to live, work and raise a family.

Fossella thanked Matteo, who he said led a solid race and worked hard for the people of Staten Island.

Finally, I want to thank my amazing family who encouraged me to come back into public life. My wife, Mary Pat, our kids and all of my family helped organize our grassroots campaign which shocked the establishment, added Fossella. We arrived late, we spent too much money, but never too much work, and we had the determination to succeed.

Matteo conceded the race shortly after the latest BOE totals were announced.

The Elections Council released its updated vote count tonight, which included the postal ballots, Matteo wrote in a statement Tuesday. Unfortunately, while he was extremely close, it became clear that the lead Vito Fossella has built up with the postal ballots is insurmountable and that he will be the Republican candidate for the presidency of the arrondissement. I want to congratulate him on a hotly contested election.

It has been a privilege and an honor of a lifetime to serve my community as a member of city council for the past 7 1/2 years, said Matteo. I would like to thank my staff for the work they do daily in the service of this community. For us, it’s more than a job, it’s a vocation. We treat your problems as if they were our problems and work as hard as possible to get results for you.

I am proud of the work we have done for you, and proud of the way we have done it.

I would like to thank you for allowing me to serve two terms as a member of the municipal council and for your unwavering support over the years. I have made many friends over the past 7 and a half years and created many memories that will last a lifetime, added Matteo.

Finally, I want to thank my family for their support over the years, said Matteo. They have been with me every step of the way and have been my anchor of support and inspiration.

The race to nominate the Republican presidential candidate for the Staten Island borough in the November general election has been arduous since election night, with all eyes on Matteo and Fossella as the margin between the two narrows with each vote counted.

As of Tuesday, July 6, only 25 votes separated the two candidates.

Even though four candidates entered the Republican primary for Borough President in hopes of replacing Borough President James Oddo, the race was between Matteo and Fossella.

By the end of election night, Fossella had a slim lead of just over 200 votes over Matteo. With more than 98% of scanners reported, Matteo had 50.1% against Fossellas 49.9%

Then a preliminary report that applied ranked voting qualifying rounds showed that Matteos had 8,369 votes exceeding Fossellas 8,344 votes, a difference of just 25 votes.

However, that count did not include postal ballots, which were first counted on Tuesday.

It’s a very close race, Matteo said in a statement to Advance on July 3. Every vote really matters, and I hope this election has demonstrated that fact.

HOW THE RANKED CHOICE VOTE WAS CONDUCTED

In Tuesday’s report, Fossella was ahead by more than 500 votes in the first round, before candidates were eliminated or the votes redistributed.

He had 8,430 votes; Matteo had 7,883; Leticia Remauro, who is also the Conservative Party candidate, had 2,476; and Jhong Kim had 549.

There were 151 written ballots, eliminated in the second round.

In the third round, Remauro and Kim were eliminated and their votes were redistributed – if the voter had ranked another candidate behind their first choice.

After the redistribution, Matteo filled part of the gap with 9,016 votes, but could not pass Fossella, who had 9,306.

Votes will not be certified until each postal ballot has been counted; the tentative deadline for corrected ballots – corrected postal ballots – is July 9.

