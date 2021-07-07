Politics
Secretary General of Jokowi National Secretariat Dies During Covid-19 Treatment in Lampung
Merdeka.com – Secretary General of the National Secretariat JokowiDedy Mawardi has died after being infected with Covid-19. The late Dedy died while being treated in a hospital in Bandar Lampung town, Lampung province.
“The deceased died around 12:00 WIB, after a week of hospitalization,” said Lurah Gunung Sulah, from the city of Bandarlampung Husni Zakiya, in Bandarlampung, quoted by Antara, Wednesday (7/7).
He revealed that the information in question of the death was obtained from the local health center, even before puskesmas staff confirmed that one of the residents (Dedy Mawardi) was hospitalized and tested positive for Covid-19. .
“After receiving the sad news, we immediately carried out sterilization measures at the deceased’s home by spraying disinfectant. Then coordinated with the puskesmas so that everyone in the deceased’s home was swabbed for the antigen, thank goodness. they were all negative for Covid-19, “he said.
Then, he continued, his party immediately informed the public of what was happening at the residence of the deceased. At the same time, his funeral took place according to the Covid-19 health protocol, at the Kebon Jahe public cemetery, in Bandarlampung, on Wednesday evening.
“Due to the coordination with the family of the deceased, the funeral will take place in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol,” he said.
In the meantime, he continued, his party has also called on the community and families not to offer condolences, as currently the city of Bandarlampung is entering the red zone of the spread of Covid-19.
“Condolences are not held to avoid crowds and prevent the spread of Covid-19, but in the mushalla there will be invisible prayers for the deceased with a limited number of worshipers,” he said.
RT 08 Environment II Chief Gunung Sulah Andi Ali said that the late Dedy Mawardi during his lifetime was a good citizen and had a good social spirit.
“Of course we miss the deceased very much, he helped the local people a lot, even when our village did an independent lockdown at the start of Covid-19, Mr. Dedy Mawardi was the one who supported the needs of the local residents,” he also said.
Based on the sightings, a number of condolence wreaths for the late Dedy Mawardi have started arriving at the Bandar Lampung funeral home, including from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.
Dedy Mawardi was the first director of Legal Aid Institute (LBH) Bandarlampung, later becoming a professional lawyer. Dedy is known as one of the pro-democracy shops in Lampung. Later, Dedy was active in the national secretariat of Jokowi Lampung and then was in charge of being the general secretary of the national secretariat of Jokowi as well as the president-commissioner of the PTPN XI.
Dedy Mawardi’s wife SN Laila, who is also a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, is also currently being treated in a Bandar Lampung hospital due to her exposure to Covid-19.
Dedy Mawardi’s funeral on Wednesday afternoon took place according to health protocols, and broadcast live online, in the presence of hundreds of colleagues and relatives from various regions of Indonesia, including the Jokowi National Secretariat, members of the DPR and DPRD as well as of the Council Commissioners of the PTPN XI, and other activists, activists and colleagues in Lampung, Palembang and Jakarta as well as other cities. [rhm]
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/sekjen-seknas-jokowi-tutup-usia-dalam-perawatan-covid-19-di-lampung.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]