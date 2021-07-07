Secretary General of Jokowi National Secretariat Dies During Covid-19 Treatment in Lampung

Merdeka.com – Secretary General of the National Secretariat JokowiDedy Mawardi has died after being infected with Covid-19. The late Dedy died while being treated in a hospital in Bandar Lampung town, Lampung province.

“The deceased died around 12:00 WIB, after a week of hospitalization,” said Lurah Gunung Sulah, from the city of Bandarlampung Husni Zakiya, in Bandarlampung, quoted by Antara, Wednesday (7/7).

He revealed that the information in question of the death was obtained from the local health center, even before puskesmas staff confirmed that one of the residents (Dedy Mawardi) was hospitalized and tested positive for Covid-19. .

“After receiving the sad news, we immediately carried out sterilization measures at the deceased’s home by spraying disinfectant. Then coordinated with the puskesmas so that everyone in the deceased’s home was swabbed for the antigen, thank goodness. they were all negative for Covid-19, “he said.

Then, he continued, his party immediately informed the public of what was happening at the residence of the deceased. At the same time, his funeral took place according to the Covid-19 health protocol, at the Kebon Jahe public cemetery, in Bandarlampung, on Wednesday evening.

“Due to the coordination with the family of the deceased, the funeral will take place in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol,” he said.

In the meantime, he continued, his party has also called on the community and families not to offer condolences, as currently the city of Bandarlampung is entering the red zone of the spread of Covid-19.

“Condolences are not held to avoid crowds and prevent the spread of Covid-19, but in the mushalla there will be invisible prayers for the deceased with a limited number of worshipers,” he said.

RT 08 Environment II Chief Gunung Sulah Andi Ali said that the late Dedy Mawardi during his lifetime was a good citizen and had a good social spirit.

“Of course we miss the deceased very much, he helped the local people a lot, even when our village did an independent lockdown at the start of Covid-19, Mr. Dedy Mawardi was the one who supported the needs of the local residents,” he also said.

Based on the sightings, a number of condolence wreaths for the late Dedy Mawardi have started arriving at the Bandar Lampung funeral home, including from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Dedy Mawardi was the first director of Legal Aid Institute (LBH) Bandarlampung, later becoming a professional lawyer. Dedy is known as one of the pro-democracy shops in Lampung. Later, Dedy was active in the national secretariat of Jokowi Lampung and then was in charge of being the general secretary of the national secretariat of Jokowi as well as the president-commissioner of the PTPN XI.

Dedy Mawardi’s wife SN Laila, who is also a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, is also currently being treated in a Bandar Lampung hospital due to her exposure to Covid-19.

Dedy Mawardi’s funeral on Wednesday afternoon took place according to health protocols, and broadcast live online, in the presence of hundreds of colleagues and relatives from various regions of Indonesia, including the Jokowi National Secretariat, members of the DPR and DPRD as well as of the Council Commissioners of the PTPN XI, and other activists, activists and colleagues in Lampung, Palembang and Jakarta as well as other cities. [rhm]