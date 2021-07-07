Trump’s lawsuits against Facebook and Twitter are fanciful





Just like you, Donald Trump has big summer plans, though his are probably more grandiose: he’s going to be reinstated as President by August, and he’s going to sue Facebook, Twitter, Googles YouTube and their respective CEOs to having violated its first Modification Rights. The first of them is impossible. The second, which Trump announced at a press conference this morning, is only slightly more likely to succeed.

These two expectations share something in common beyond improbability: both are examples of the former president trying to distort reality to better meet his desires. In the real world, Trump lost the 2020 election; in his make-believe world, he’s been cheated of a victory but will always pull off a comeback. In the real world, Trump and his company face troubling legal challenges; in his make-believe world, Trump tries to eclipse these cases with a hed rather than a fight.

I stand before you this morning to announce a very important and very beautiful development, I think, for our freedom and our freedom of speech and which goes to all Americans, he said in his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Let’s demand an end to the shadow ban, an end to the silence, blacklisting, cancellation and shame that you know so well.

The Trump case, which demands the restoration of his social media accounts and punitive damages, is very unlikely to succeed in court. The defendants are private companies not bound by the First Amendment. Trump’s legal argument rests on the claim that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law passed by Congress in 1996, makes tech companies government actors. One could try to explain this argument in more detail, but that would not make more sense.

The question is not whether Trump has been banned by Facebook and Twitter, but whether he has legal recourse. The Conservatives have long complained that platforms are strangling their posts, but they have produced no significant evidence to support it. A helpful Twitter thread created by Kevin Roose of the New York Times shows how conservatives dominate Facebook’s most popular posts on a daily basis. Trump is not banned from Twitter and Facebook because he is conservative (as long as he has ideological commitments beyond himself), but because he has used these platforms to instigate violence and spread disinformation, a habit that eventually became too embarrassing and politically dangerous for sites. support.

Presenting himself as a defender of free speech is particularly rich for Trump, as he has long been a staunch opponent of First Amendment protections for others. As a private citizen, he often sued journalists for statements they made about him; as a candidate, he called for amending defamation laws to facilitate defamation complaints. As president, he sought to use the Justice Department to prosecute his critics.

To speak of the merits of this new case, however, is mostly irrelevant. Trump said at his press conference that he was not looking to settle and intended to bring the cases to court. Don’t put any money on it. Throughout his career, Trump has often threatened and even taken legal action, but litigation is going nowhere, not necessarily because of substantive issues, but because the disadvantages for Trump outweigh the advantages, as eminent First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams explained to me. in 2018, when Trump threatened to sue author Michael Wolff.

In the discovery phase of the lawsuit against these tech companies, if it continues, the defendants could demand information about Trump’s actions on January 6 and whether he instigated an insurgency that day. Trump cautiously avoided revealing much about what he did that day, and there is no way to talk about the doomed trial fiasco. As legal commentator Harry Litman notes, the case might not even go that far: it could be dismissed out of court before discovery, as private companies can’t violate the First Amendment.

In short, the affair looks like so many past trumps of frivolous suits and threatening costumes a publicity stunt, but it’s a stunt with an edge of anxiety. The former president has long recognized the power of litigation to change rhetoric. On his first run in the press, when his family’s business was accused of racial discrimination in housing, he counterattacked the government. Twitter and Facebook banned it in January, but today’s announcement only came nearly a week after the indictments of the Trump Organization and its CFO were unsealed in front of a New York court.

These indictments are a bummer for Trump critics because they do not target the former president himself. But while they may be, as the President says, politically motivated and unusual, the charges are also extremely convincing, based on the claims of the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General. Last week’s indictments may just be the beginning. Enterprising prosecutors can find many other areas to investigate, and Trump’s initial reaction was stark and fatalistic, my colleague David Frum wrote. Elsewhere, Trump faces two major libel lawsuits and a handful of other cases varying in severity and likelihood of success.

Trump seemed to be having a good time at his press conference today. His rambling remarks included digressions to police funding, Anthony Fauci, and the prowess of tobacco company lawyers. The fantasy world in which his First Amendment theories are strong is alluring, but it cannot erase or overshadow the real legal issues it faces.

