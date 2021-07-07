Funeral prayers in absentia offered for Dilip Kumar in his ancestral home in Peshawar





Peshawar, July 7 (PTI) On Wednesday, a large group of people offered ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) to legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar at his ancestral home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar district of Peshawar, Pakistan.

They also offered fathas (prayers) to the 98-year-old movie icon and prayed for his eternal peace.

Kumar was born on December 11, 1922 in his ancestral home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar district of Peshawar in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His original name was Yousuf Khan.

Senior Pakistani leaders, including President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, mourned Kumar’s death, describing him as “an exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality”.

Kumar, a legend of Indian cinema through the decades, died on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

In 1998, the Pakistani government awarded Kumar the “Nishan-e-Imtiaz” – the country’s highest civilian honor.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government regretted the disappearance of the legendary actor, saying he will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral hometown in the province.

The Pakistani government has already declared his birthplace national heritage and completed all the formalities to transform it into a museum in his name.

Lateef-ur-Rehman, spokesperson for the KP Archeology, Sports and Tourism Department, said the provincial government had taken possession of Kumar’s ancestral home and that it would soon be turned into a museum.

Kumar visited Peshawar in the early 1990s. He received an unprecedented welcome and welcome from the people of Peshawar.

The Directorate of Archeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, installed a banner offering “special condolences to his bereaved family”.

The main Peshawar businessman and ruling Pakistani senator Tehreek-e-Insaf, Mohsin Aziz, said Kumar was his uncle and the whole town of Peshawar is in mourning because of his disappearance.

“I am deeply shocked to learn that my uncle is no longer of this world,” Aziz said.

Aziz said Kumar left Peshawar in 1935 at the age of 13 for Mumbai and excelled in acting.

“When Uncle Dilip visited Peshawar in 1998, he exclusively requested that Peshawari Chappal and Kurta Pajama be his favorite shoes and dress provided by his family,” Aziz said.

Sarfraz, who deals with the artificial jewelry trade in Mohallah Khudadad near the ancestral property of Kumar, expressed his deep sadness and grief over the actor’s death.

“We have lost a great man. The people of Peshawar will always remember him and his service,” he said.

Majeed Lala, who also owned a store, said he was shocked to learn of Kumar’s death.

Often known as the Nehruvian hero, he made his first film “Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and his last “Qila” in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’ and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, and later, as he moved on to character roles , ” Shakti ” and ” Karma ”.

The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu. PTI AYZ / ZH AKJ ZH ZH

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

