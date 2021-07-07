Doctors, lawyers, engineers – PM Modi’s new ministers are an eclectic mix of professionals

Among the 36 new faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ council of ministers, eight are lawyers, four are doctors, two are former IAS officers and four with an MBA, besides several engineers, making it a eclectic mix of professionals.

In addition to meeting regional and community aspirations, the emphasis, it seems, has been on recruiting highly qualified members and individuals with experience in state administration with the aim of restarting government. mid Road.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been in charge of the Ministry of Railways in addition to Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, is a former IAS officer in the class of 1994.

LILY: What the new Modi wardrobe looks like | Complete list of ministers with their portfolios

50-year-old MP Rajya Sabha from Odisha also holds an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and an MTech from IIT Kanpur.

During his tenure, he assumed important responsibilities for over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in infrastructure.

He has held leadership positions for large global companies such as General Electric and Siemens.

Among the new faces with managerial skills is former Congress leader and now BJP MP Rajya Sabha Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who is in his fifth term as a parliamentarian.

He was given the Civil Aviation portfolio, which was once held by his father, Madhavrao Scindia.

He holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BA from Harvard University.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka serving his third term, holds an MTech in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, as well as an Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, an MP from Rajya Sabha for Bihar, is another IAS officer who visited the cabinet for his second term as an MP. He is the new Minister of Steel.

LILY: The formation of the renewed cabinet of Prime Minister Modi was not without surprises | here’s why

A former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Singh is a retired 1984 IAS officer, having served over 25 years in various fields and abilities.

He holds a master’s degree in international relations.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Lok Sabha MP for Bidar in Karnataka, holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering.

The Modis Council of Ministers also includes cardiologists, gynecologists, surgeons and general practitioners.

Subhas Sarkar, first Lok Sabha MP for Bankura in West Bengal, is a gynecologist and member of the board of directors of AIIMS Kalyani. He holds an MBBS degree from the University of Calcutta.

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, another physician in the fold with expertise in multiple fields of medicine, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term as an MP.

He heads the Dr Karad multi-specialty hospital and research center in Aurangabad and holds degrees MBBS, MS (general surgery), MCh (pediatric surgery) and FCPS (general surgery).

With a three-decade career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat, Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Lok Sabha MP for Surendranagar, will join the Modis cabinet as the first MP. He holds a doctorate in general and therapeutic medicine.

Another first-time MP, Bharati Pravin Pawar from Dindori in Maharashtra, was a doctor before joining politics.

READ ALSO : Restarting Modis mega Cabinet: 10 things you should know

She holds an MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College in Nashik.

Legal Eagles appear to dominate the newcomer group with up to eight LLB holders. These include Meenakshi Lekhi, an MP from New Delhi’s Lok Sabha who still serves on the Supreme Court.

Sarbananda Sonowal, a two-Lok Sabha Assam MP who served as its chief minister from 2016-21, holds an LLB from Guwahati University.

He will be the new Minister of Ports and Navigation in addition to being in charge of the AYUSH ministry.

L Murugan, the head of BJP Tamil Nadu and another new member, had practiced law at the Madras High Court for 15 years before joining public life full time.

He holds an LLM and a Ph.D. in Law from the University of Madras.

Other law graduates include Bhupender Yadav, an MP from Rajya Sabha for Rajasthan, who is serving his second term.

Known for his leadership in numerous parliamentary committees, Yadav, before starting his political career, was a lawyer at the Supreme Court and was also a government adviser on important committees.

He holds an LLB from Government College, Ajmer Rajasthan.

A first time Member of Nainital, Ajay Bhatt practiced as a lawyer in Ranikhet. Fifth-term MPs Satya Pal Singh Baghel and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma also hold LLBs.

READ ALSO : Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi and Amit Shah congratulate new ministers

READ ALSO : PM Modi to oversee science and technology, Shah gets additional charge from Ministry of Cooperation

LOOK: Decryption of Modi’s mega cabinet reshuffle