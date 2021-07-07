Xi’s phone interview with Czech president bolsters mutual political trust between China and EU (experts)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that maintaining and developing healthy relations between China and the Czech Republic was in line with the trend of the time and expressed hope that the Czech side will play a positive role in the facilitation of dialogue and cooperation for win-win results between China. and European.

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Czech President Milos Zeman.

Chinese experts said the conversation between the two leaders shows the great importance China attaches to the Czech Republic. This is another effort by China and European countries to build mutual political trust on major global issues through high-level interaction after Xi’s virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor. German Angela Merkel on Monday.

Xi said he hoped more people on the Czech side will have a correct view of China and its development, and will commit to strengthening bilateral communication and cooperation and dealing properly with related issues, in order to maintain the healthy and dynamic Sino-Czech relations.

The two sides should make good use of platforms such as Belt and Road cooperation, deepen anti-pandemic cooperation, promote production resumption and economic recovery, encourage investment and trade in both. sense, and strive to create brighter points in their cooperation, he said.

Xi also said he highly appreciates the fact that Zeman has been committed for years to approaching Sino-Czech relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective.

Xi’s phone interview with Zeman showed that China values ​​its relationship with the Czech Republic, a key member of the Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs), which will not only help strengthen the China-China cooperation mechanism. CEEC, but also has a greater impact political sense on the big stage of the EU, “Zhao Junjie, a researcher at the Institute of European Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

During the telephone interview, Xi noted that the results of the China-CEEC summit, held in February, are being implemented gradually and he hopes the Czech side will work with China to create more opportunities for their common development.

He also expressed his hope that the Czech side will play a positive role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation for win-win results between China and Europe.

Zeman sent his sincere congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and wished China greater achievements under Xi’s leadership.

Zeman said the Czech Republic is committed to strengthening friendly cooperation with China and is willing to establish close communication with China and remove interference to ensure the healthy and harmonious development of bilateral relations.

Zeman also expressed hope that the two sides will make joint efforts to promote bilateral economic cooperation, adding that all countries should work in solidarity to deal with terrorism and other global challenges.

He added that the Czech Republic is willing to serve as a link between the EU and China.

China-EU relations have seen ups and downs in recent months as the European Parliament voted to freeze the China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) and Lithuania left the cooperation mechanism 17 +1 China-CEEC in May.

Anti-Chinese movements by some Czech politicians have also clouded relations between the two countries. The Czech government has tried to undo the damage done to Sino-Czech relations by the bad influence of anti-China actions by some politicians.

On June 10, the Czech Senate called on the government and politicians to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

But President Zeman wished the Beijing Winter Olympics success during the phone conversation.

European leaders with a strategic vision will all try to maintain good and stable relations with China and will not be affected by some dissenting voices, Zhao said.

“Just like the Czech Republic, although some politicians speak out against China, the Czech leaders know that it would be in their best interests to have good relations with China,” Zhao said.