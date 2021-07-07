Cabinet reshuffle | An admission that the Modi government has failed to manage the pandemic: Congress





Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday that Harsh Vardhan’s resignation as health minister during the cabinet reshuffle was an admission that Narendra Modi’s government had totally failed in dealing with the corona pandemic. Ministers need to realize that if things go wrong they will be the downfall guys, he said in a few tweets. The resignations of the Union Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health are a frank confession that the Modi government has totally failed in the management of the pandemic. There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go well the credit will go to the Prime Minister, if things go wrong the Minister will be the guy for the downfall. This is the price a minister pays for implied obedience and unconditional submission, the former finance minister said on Twitter. His party colleague Jairam Ramesh tweeted, Poor Dr Harsh Vardhan, a good man has been made a scapegoat for monumental failures at the highest level anywhere else. Mr Chidambaram also said that since Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resigned as Minister of Education, the National Education Policy (NEP) should also be dropped. Cabinet reshuffle Commenting on the cabinet reorganization exercise, party secretary general and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not an expansion of the cabinet, but a distribution of the spoils of power and ‘an adjustment program for defectors. PM Modi cabinet reshuffle updates He said if performance and governance were the criteria, then Defense Minister Rajnath Singh should have been sacked, as the Chinese had occupied Indian territory and refused to leave; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should have left as economic growth was now minus 8% and Home Secretary Amit Shah should have resigned as Naxal attacks and mob lynchings continued unabated. If performance and governance were the criteria, the first person to be sacked would have to be the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, as he brought the government, the whole country to a standstill, progress, peace and l harmony have been thrown into the dustbin of history and the current Prime Minister will be remembered as an autocrat …, added Surjewala. Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: Congratulations to the newly appointed GoI ministers. I hope the new cabinet will work with great integrity and honesty for the nation. I am optimistic that @PMOIndia will not take away all the powers and that ministers will be able to delegate their responsibilities freely.

