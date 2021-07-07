Boris Johnson expresses his support for the England football team

The Prime Minister and his wife cheer on England as they face Denmark tonight.

Boris and Carrie Johnson back the Three Lions at Wembley as the team try to seal a place in Sunday’s final against Italy.

It would be the team’s biggest football game since the historic 1966 World Cup victory.

England equalized Denmark with an own own goal as the first half of their Euro 2020 semi-final showdown at Wembley went 1-1.

Thousands of English football fans chanted “It’s Coming Home” outside Wembley Stadium until eight hours before the semi-final match against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side face the Danes at 8 p.m., with around 30 million tuned in to watch the showdown on TV and 60,000 packing the home of English football for the game.

The Prime Minister today tweeted “We are behind you, England!” and posted a photo of him wearing a shirt with the name “Boris” on it and a number 10 on its back as he climbed in the back of a car.

He and his wife Carrie are in the crowd at Wembley to cheer on England tonight.

The couple were previously pictured cheering on England against Germany on June 29.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and his wife Carrie (right) celebrate the equalizer during the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final soccer match between England and Denmark

Boris and Carrie Johnson back the Three Lions at Wembley as the team try to seal a place in Sunday’s final against Italy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie watch from the stands ahead of the Euro 2020 Football Championship semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London

The Prime Minister today tweeted “We are behind you, England” and posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt with the name “Boris” and a number 10 engraved on the back

Football fans cheer at BOXPARK Croydon as they prepare to watch a live broadcast of the semi-final match between England and Denmark

Wembley was now awash in red, white and blue, with spectators portraying scenes of “carnage” with large numbers of English fans singing “It’s Coming Home” and “God Save the Queen”.

Fans also set off flares and did knee slips while taking selfies with rival supporters wearing Viking horns.

There were more expectations for England in the European Championship this summer than when they did a surprise run for the final four at the 2018 World Cup, and they have so far risen to the challenge.

England have yet to concede a goal in the tournament and, after knocking out Germany in the round of 16 and Ukraine in the quarter-finals, hopes are high ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against the Danes at Wembley .

While Gary Neville says he has ‘genuine confidence in this manager and his players’, the former England and Manchester United defender has insisted that nothing less than their best display will be enough to carry them in the Sunday centerpiece.

Just hours before kick-off, Neville wrote on Instagram: “History awaits this team. Reaching the semifinals in a row is amazing, but it’s not enough. You are almost becoming men!

“I really trust this manager and these players that this time a semi-final is not the end! Winning a semi-final requires a great performance. They are a very good Danish team and nothing less than our best and / or luck will not be enough.

Boris Johnson reacts as England scores against Germany on June 29

The couple were pictured cheering on England against Germany on June 29

Boris Johnson shows his support for England outside Downing Street

“The only danger is that the guys don’t see the danger. When you are euphoric and on a wave in sports or in life, you may feel like this will never end and something will become your right. It does not work like that.

“Tonight is a cold night, don’t let the emotion take over, stick to the plan and the manager’s focus. Go for it guys! Concentrate and take this chance! “

Neville was part of the England coaching staff when they last appeared at the European Championship when they were beaten by Iceland, working under Roy Hodgson, who believes the current harvest has been ‘absolutely perfect’.

“I am really very confident because I think the England team have been playing really well since the start of the tournament,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“In fact, they were blameless. I can’t find anything to criticize, although I’m sure there are people who find something. But they have to be pushed hard to find something. It was absolutely perfect.

Hodgson said the Wembley crowd “will play a major role” but feared the prospect of a penalty shootout.

“My main hope tonight is that the game does not go to penalties,” he added. “You can say that shots on goal are better than a coin toss, but it’s a very cruel way to lose games.”