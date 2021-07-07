A farewell to peaceful unification

In a speech marking the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) last Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping () recalled Beijing’s long-standing principle of peaceful unification of Taiwan with the mainland, stressing that China would take action resolved to completely defeat any attempt at Taiwan independence.

In Taipei, the Continental Affairs Council (MAC) shortly after Xis’ speech responded by affirming Taiwan’s determination to firmly protect the nation’s sovereignty, as well as Taiwan’s democracy and freedom.

Xis’ firm stance has caught the world’s attention, as President Tsai Ing-wen () was steadfast in her refusal of peaceful unification, which has been mentioned repeatedly by Chinese leaders since a speech by Deng Xiaoping () in 1984.

In Deng’s words, homeland reunification is the aspiration of the whole nation. If it cannot be accomplished in 100 years, it will be in 1,000 years.

Xi would likely continue to embrace Deng’s core tenet, given the strongman’s leadership style and a long-term vision shared by both leaders.

However, the Tsai administration would not bow down to Beijing under any circumstances.

Since taking office, Tsai has been skeptical of pursuing closer ties with China, let alone unification with the giant neighbor.

Amid the blow-for-blow involving leaders on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and China’s increasing coercive activities near Taiwan, the central question should not be asked as to who is right and who is wrong? but would peaceful unification be feasible?

The Taiwanese have a sensitive attitude towards China’s quest for peaceful unification.

Taiwan’s 23 million people find the idea of ​​peaceful unification with China unappealing, and even maintain a cautious stance towards Beijing’s proposal.

A survey by the National Chengchi Universitys Election Study Center in December last year found that only 1% of those polled called for unification as soon as possible, and only 5.6% were in favor of maintaining the status quo. while advancing towards unification.

This is the lowest number since 1994, when the university began examining these attitudes.

In addition, the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy has found that the Taiwanese are determined to defend their country.

Asked about the possibility of China using force against Taiwan to achieve unification, nearly 70% of those polled in a 2019 survey expressed willingness to defend Taiwan.

Last year, the number increased dramatically, reaching around 80%.

Regarding cross-strait relations, the possibility of Taiwan being territorially united by China is not a future that the Taiwanese wish to accept.

Since Hong Kong’s democratic movement has been geared towards opposing CCP interference, the emergence of localism in the territory could likely have a ripple effect on Taiwan.

The Taiwanese and the government are keeping a close watch on Hong Kong’s democratic movement while remaining cautious about Beijing’s promotion of one country, two systems, a step towards eventual unification with China.

Taiwanese are realizing that under the specter of unification with China, events in Hong Kong could become Taiwan’s future.

In January 2019, Tsai rejected the Chinese interpretation of the fictitious 1992 consensus and instead proposed a Taiwanese consensus, claiming that the vast majority of Taiwanese were opposed to one country, two systems.

During the 108th Double Ten National Day celebration in the same year, Tsai continued to firmly reject the Chinese one-country, two-system model, calling for opposing Chinese hegemony in the region.

China’s diplomatic offensives and military coercion pose a serious challenge to regional stability and peace, she said.

The message became even clearer when Tsai reiterated her firm position that she will not allow Beijing authorities to use the politics of one country, two systems to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the status quo between the two shores.

To make matters worse, the leaders on both sides of the Strait are not getting along well, and they are unlikely to make a conciliatory move to initiate a cross-strait dialogue.

In a speech at the start of the annual meetings of the Chinese National People’s Congress in May last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang () omitted the word peaceful when referring to Beijing’s desire to annex Taiwan, and said said China would resolutely oppose and deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan independence, indicating an apparent policy shift that comes as ties with Taipei continue on a downward spiral.

In response to Li’s omission of the word peaceful, MAC reiterated that the Taiwanese people strongly reject efforts to suppress Taiwan, stressing the need to maintain respect and parity in discussions on the cross-strait relations.

In March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () expressed China’s firm stance and reaffirmed that Taiwan must be unified with China because it belongs to China’s so-called core interests.

Amid escalating tensions in the Strait, Vice President William Lai () in his opening remarks at the Global Taiwan National Affairs Symposium emphasized the government’s promise to its people, including safeguarding sovereignty without any margins. compromise, adding that Taiwan is a sovereign state and that both [nations] are not affiliated with each other.

As a lack of confidence continues to shape the perceptions of Taiwanese, the prospect of peaceful unification loses its appeal in fact, it is increasingly seen as the CCP’s gossip, unrelated to the realities of democratic Taiwan. .

In light of these difficulties, Beijing may need to reassess the likelihood of peaceful unification with Taiwan, including acknowledging that Taiwanese do not appear to have been seduced by Chinese courtesy.

Jonathan Sullivan, a professor at the University of Nottingham, said Taiwan was not a Hong Kong-style colony and had everything to lose and nothing to gain from accepting unification.

The prospect of peaceful unification, which has been the guiding principle of China’s engagement with Taiwan, has clearly lost its previously declining feasibility.

National political and social trends in Taiwan are behind this visible change at popular and elitist levels.

Public opinion research highlights the overwhelming preference for maintaining the status quo of de facto independence rather than pursuing unification with China, and Tsai as the nation’s decisive president who will likely continue to stay. uncompromising when it deals with Beijing on fundamental questions of sovereignty.

The government may have learned the lessons of Hong Kong, which prompted it to remain constantly vigilant, to uphold enduring democratic values, and to consolidate the scope of formal and informal diplomatic relations.

For the Chinese leadership, peaceful unification continues to be non-negotiable.

However, with Taiwan’s hindsight, unification would not be easy, and peaceful unification would be even more difficult.

China lacks the careful preparation to determine exactly what it should do as a budding great power to welcome Taiwan, rather than impose its steadfast hard line on national democracy.

This could continue to make China’s conception of peaceful unification a mere utopian dream.

Huynh Tam Sang, professor of international relations and researcher at the Center for International Studies of the University of Social and Human Sciences, Ho Chi Minh City, is a junior researcher at the Taiwan NextGen Foundation.