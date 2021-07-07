Boost for Modi 2.0 | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inducted 36 new faces into his cabinet, promoted seven junior ministers (to independent or ministerial positions) and sacked 12 ministers, including ministers of health, education, technology of information, law, environment and information and dissemination, in its biggest reshuffle ever in the past seven years, and the first major in its second term.

In the new 77-member council, only 30 ministers and two independent ministers of state will manage all Union ministries as the government has focused on improving synergies between departments.

The changes appear to have been motivated by performance (or lack thereof); the need to welcome the allies, to find a place for the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have been asked to sacrifice regional aspirations and to include the lateral entrants; and an eye on the upcoming elections in major states. Of the 36 new ministers, three are from BJP allies.

I congratulate all colleagues who have taken the oath today and wish them the best for their ministerial mandate. We will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. # Govt4Growth, Modi tweeted shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

A Union cabinet meeting is likely Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by a cabinet meeting at 7 p.m., people familiar with developments said.

Among the new cabinet ministers are Jyotiraditya Scindia, member of Rajya Sabha, former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane and BJP MP Rajya Sabha Bhupender Yadav.

They were inducted on the basis of their strong background as directors and their organizational abilities.

Under the able leadership of Honorable Shri Modi ji, I will follow the ideology of the party and discharge any responsibility given to me to the best of my ability and dedication, said Scindia.

Thank you Honble PM @narendramodi ji for this great opportunity to serve the Nation and for your encouraging words. Under your leadership, we will be dedicated to building a strong and prosperous India, Sonowal tweeted.

Former IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Environment and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, former Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan and former Minister of Education Ramesh Among the most important are Pokhriyal Nishank. They were abandoned at a time when Covid-19 has ravaged the healthcare sector and derailed education, and when India is locked in a legal battle with major social media companies over new IT rules from the country.

Five themes are evident in the reshuffle, which brings the overall size of Modis’ cabinet to 77, excluding the prime minister, to just four of the possible maximum of 81.

The first is performance appraisal, and this is exemplified by the removal of Harsh Vardhan as Minister of Health. While no cause is ever given for cabinet shuffles, it’s no secret that Vardhans’ handling of Covid-19 has been inadequate. Experts said it was probably the closest move for the Modi government to admit it could have handled the pandemic better.

The second is the need to welcome side entrants such as Jyotiraditya Scindia as well as leaders such as Sarbananda Sonawal who have relinquished regional leadership roles (the BJP kept Assam under Sonawal but decided to make Himanta Biswa Sarma the Chief Minister).

The third is the imperative to accommodate the allies. Modi’s board, before the reshuffle, had only one representative from another RPI Ramdas Athawale party. It now has four ministers from four allies (the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party and Apna Dal are the new ones), which should help to blunt criticism that the BJP cannot work with or not treat well.

Fourth, the importance of anticipating the next legislative elections, especially in critical states, and of facilitating leadership transitions in some states.

In Karnataka, for example, it is well known that the central leadership of the BJP would like outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, 78, to give way to someone else. Among the new ministers appointed is one of his closest collaborators, Shobha Karandlaje. And seven of the new ministers (including Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel) are from Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls in 2022, and which is India’s most important state in parliamentary polls. .

Fifth, the desire to strengthen the social engineering strategy of creating a Hindu bloc by consolidating Hindu voters through other backward classes (OBC) and listed castes and tribes (SC / ST). This has worked to the benefit of BJPs in many states. Within the board, 27 are from CBOs and 20 belong to SC / ST. Overall, this brings the total number of CBO and SC / ST ministers in the 77-member council to 47.

Congress welcomed the new ministers but attacked the prime minister.

Congratulations to the newly appointed ministers of the Indonesian government. I hope the new cabinet will work with great integrity and honesty for the nation. I am optimistic that @PMOIndia will not take away all power and that ministers will be able to delegate their responsibilities freely, said Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition leader in Rajya Sabha.