By CARLY SITRIN

Updated 07/07/2021 2:11 PM EDT

The New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control Division settled a fatal drunk driving accident with the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck on Wednesday in 2015.

As part of the deal, the Monmouth County Club will donate $ 400,000 to the state and limit alcohol sales to designated areas, including the main clubhouse and halfway house.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal drafted the consent order, in which the president’s former golf club pleaded not guilty, waiving the club’s right to any appeal.

The settlement was released as former President Donald Trump told Trump National Golf Club Bedminster that he had filed class actions against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The deal: Under the settlement, the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck offered to pay state ABC four annual installments of $ 100,000 every October 15 through 2024.

The club will also be limited to serving alcohol at the clubhouse and halfway house and not by cart service. State officials in 2019 decided to completely revoke the club’s liquor license.

The charges: On August 30, 2015, Bergen County man Andrew Halder crashed his car several miles from the golf club. Halder’s father, who was a passenger in the car, died in hospital after the accident. Halder has been charged with driving homicide and impaired driving.

According to the charges brought by Grewal, the club on this August day committed two offenses: serving alcohol other than beer from carts on the course in violation of the club’s license and by serving alcohol to Halder, who was already actually or apparently intoxicated.

Katherine Landergan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/states/new-jersey/story/2021/07/07/trump-golf-course-will-pay-new-jersey-400k-to-settle-charges-related-to-2015-drunk-driving-crash-1388099

