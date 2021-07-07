Sunanda K. Datta-Ray | Indo-Chinese peace: who will take the first step?

The only reference in the midst of Beijing’s centennial celebrations to Sino-Indian differences – posthumous awards for four out of more than 40 Chinese soldiers who are said to have fallen in the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 – does not let glimpse the “dream” of President Xi Jinping, without smiling. “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. For that, we have to go back 228 years to the haughty rebuff of Emperor Qianlong against the King of England George III.

Official India is sometimes just as enigmatic. The Indians were completely taken aback when General VK Singh, a soldier in politician’s clothing, announced that “if China had transgressed (the real line of control) 10 times, we must have done so at least 50 times.” Was it the Eternal Soldier’s boast that no one can beat our jawans in the derring-do? Or display loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who surprised everyone in June 2020 by exonerating the Chinese of any incursion or encroachment?

Imitation being the best form of flattery, no one was surprised either when, during a visit to Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not even mention China. He only spoke of our “neighbors” and the “neighborhood”.

Apparently the Prime Minister had done this earlier, which sounded a bit like the ancient Greeks, who were as superstitious as the Hindu devotees of today, calling the Furies the Eumenides or the good-natured ladies to flatter them. ‘be less angry.

China’s contempt for verbal gymnastics is reminiscent of Deng Xiaoping’s advice to hide your strength and bide your time. Unlike Indian politicians, Deng has renounced any desire for superpower status. His successors too. What they are instead claiming is that although they have suffered oppression and exploitation by European nations and their colonial lackeys (India?) For a century, they will economically overtake the United States. United in 10 years. Xi called it “xiaokang,” “basically well-off,” a term Deng used in a show of humility as ostentatious as Mahatma Gandhi’s poverty. China knows that the weapon with increasing cannon power rests on a booming economy.

Although Deng was the non-aggressive architect of China’s modernization, there is not much of a fundamental contradiction between his heritage and that of Mao Zedong. The difference is mainly in style. Deng ousted Mao’s designated successor, Hua Guofeng, launched and guided the Boluan Fanzheng (literally “eliminate chaos and return to normal”) and the four modernization movements, and removed the wall of democracy and the spring of Beijing.

His only designation was perhaps “Most Honorary President of the Chinese Bridge Association,” but his word was law. The oddly named “June 4 incident” – when tanks and troops slaughtered thousands of unarmed young democracy supporters – bore his imprimatur. He could obscure his objective with aphorisms like “A market economy is not necessarily capitalist, and a planned economy is not necessarily socialist”.

Chairman Mao’s singular ability was to tap into the past while dismantling his legacy. Thus, he told his commanders on the eve of the 1962 war that India and China had fought “a war and a half” wars in ancient times. The first took place during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), when Chinese troops helped an Indian monarch suppress a suitor. The “half” was Timur’s dismissal from Delhi seven centuries later, which Mao included because the Mongolian Yuan Dynasty, founded by Kublai Khan, ruled China at the time. If Mao had known that Emperor Babur was Timur’s great-great-great-grandson, he would undoubtedly have claimed the Delhi masnad; perhaps ambition shook his subconscious when he ordered his commanders to be “restrained and based on principle”, unlike Timur who slaughtered over 100,000 Indian prisoners.

Mao must have appreciated the 2,893-word letter in which Qianlong projected himself as the Son of Heaven, the whole world his vassal. He regarded envoys as suppliants, gifts as homage, politeness as submission, and diplomatic relations as a call for protection. When asked about commercial ties, he ordered King George III to “shake obey and show no carelessness!”

The great helmsman, who swam in the Yangtze River at 62 to demonstrate his physical form, has been blamed for the miseries of the Great Leap Forward when millions of people died, the lawless violence of the Cultural Revolution and the depredations of the Gang of Four. But millions of Chinese truly believe that it was only thanks to Mao that they were able to stand up. All under the sky recognize that Deng could not have built what he did if Mao, dreaded, vilified and adored, had not laid the foundations. Even Deng admitted that Mao was seven parts good and only three parts bad.

On July 1, Xi, whose own Heaven Mandate will soon be renewed for another five-year term, announced from the same balcony where Mao had proclaimed the Born Again Middle Empire in 1949 that 1.4 billion of Chinese “strode confidently. Towards “the goal of making China a” great modern socialist country “in all respects.” As Mao rides again, his successor should not forget that the point of his account of the Wars and a Half was that India and China are not doomed to perpetual enmity.

This was a point that had been raised eight years earlier during Mao’s last conversation with Jawaharlal Nehru. Discussing their “differences”, Mao referred to the old Chinese saying, “grab someone’s pigtail”. He and Nehru agreed that India and China would not do this. “Sometimes we have differences, but we don’t argue,” Nehru replied. This is something Mr. Xi needs to remember, no matter how badly he might resent the now decommissioned new map of the state of Jammu and Kashmir that New Delhi belatedly released last November.

Unless he does, India and China will stand like two goats with locked horns on a narrow bridge, as Liu Shuqing, a former Chinese deputy foreign minister, warned Bhutanese Dawa Tsering. Prime Minister Modi gave a new twist to the impasse with the slogan “Inch to Miles” on the eve of Xi’s first visit to India in 2014. If the Prime Minister has forgotten what he said, Beijing can refresh his memory by reiterating the ancient Chinese proverb: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”

Someone has to take that first step.

