Boris Johnson wore an English top over his shirt and tie and immediately laughed at him





Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an appearance in the England v Denmark Euro 2020 match at Wembley wearing an English shirt with his name on the back followed by the number 10, but many on social media were quick to poke fun at him and criticize it. Johnson took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to post a photo of himself with his back turned and hands up, showing off his jersey with the caption: Were Behind You @England! He was getting into his car to drive to the game – which England won in overtime – and was then pictured carrying him in the stands, not far from Prince William. People on Twitter were quick to comment on the dress decision, with many dismissing it as a publicity stunt. This man claims to not believe in gestural politics. By all means give me an example where @BorisJohnson did NOT play sign language politics, someone wrote. Adjustment, because you’ve already turned your back on the locals. #JohnsonVariant, added another. A third person joked that the last time Johnson backed someone in support and what that led to, writing the following: Idk if that was a good tbh tweet, the last time a minister was publicly behind someone he had to resign, Someone else decided he had great potential to be the weight of a Photoshop meme, reminding us of a photo of Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, watching the England vs Germany game on TV this week. latest which has been ruthlessly edited to show former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his date with Gina Coladangelo. This image is begging to be retouched, they added. In response to the photoshop tweet, someone responded by saying, “This is fixed for you.” See more reactions to Johnson’s support for England in the game against Denmark below. Recently Johnson said he wanted the whole country to side with the England squad – although he said he didn’t want to penalize those who hoot football players by kneeling down to support anti-racism at the start of Euro 2020.

