Narendra Modi’s Cabinet Expansion: Here’s Who Gets What | India News





New Delhi: At least 12 ministers, including greats like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet on Wednesday July 7 while 43 new ministers were sworn in. After the fiscal year, the central government has 30 ministers, two ministers of state with independent offices and 45 MoS. The newly created Ministry of Cooperation will be placed under the additional responsibility of the Union Minister of Interior, Amit Shah. The new ministry is created to realize the vision of “sahkar se samriddhi” (prosperity through cooperation). This ministry aims to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. It will strive to streamline the ‘ease of doing business’ processes for cooperatives and enable the development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS). Here we bring you a list of portfolios after the Cabinet reshuffle: Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Claims and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important political questions; and

All other portfolios not assigned to any minister Rajnath Singh: Ministry of Defense Amit Shah: Ministry of the Interior and Minister of Cooperation Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Ministry of Transport Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of Foreign Affairs Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women’s and Children’s Development Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumption, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Navigation and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs Dr Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Giriraj Singh: Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technologies Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Agro-Food Industries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energies Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; and Minister of Labor and Employment Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Heavy Industries Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Production G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of the North-East region Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth and Sports Live

