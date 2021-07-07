Donald Trump, Bieber set to attend McGregor’s fight at UFC 264





A POTUS, a Biebs and a Kardashian battle it out – that’s what’s happening at UFC 264 in Vegas this weekend… with a huge roster of celebrities ready to watch Conor McGregor take on Dustin Poirier !!!

Our UFC sources confirm that … former President Donald Trump is among the big names expected to hit the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for the fight … including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Awesome, right?!? There’s more – Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Odell Beckham, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant and more will tune in for Conor’s first fight in Vegas since January 2020.

“I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, MAN” – @ TheNotoriousMMA

Poirier vs McGregor is LIVE SATURDAY on @espnplus PPV! # UFC264 pic.twitter.com/X3ie5yIGEH

– danawhite (@danawhite) July 6, 2021 @danawhite

Of course, Dana and Trump go back a long way – at the start of the UFC, Trump offered White his casinos to host fights … and the big UFC boss then lent his support to No. 45 during his presidential campaign. from 2016.

On top of that, Trump and Conor have had nothing but positive words for each other in the past … with McGregor calling him a “phenomenal president.”

Phenomenal president. Most likely the USA. Most definitely one of them anyway, as he sits on the shoulders of many amazing giants who came before him. No easy feet. The first stages of the mandate as well. Unbelievable. Congratulations and good day from Martin Luther King Jr. America

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020 @TheNotoriousMMA

The celebrities in attendance are going to have a long-awaited feast – remember, Conor manipulated Dustin in 2014… but Poirier got his revenge earlier this year.

Now the question is – does Trump fanboy and hang out with McGregor after the fight?!?

