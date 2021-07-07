Thank you for the many messages and prayers





Via Twitter, the Pope thanks those who showed him closeness during his stay at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Greetings from religious leaders and heads of state and government

“I have been touched by the many messages and the emotion I have received these days. I thank everyone for their closeness and their prayers, “Pope Francis tweeted on his @Pontifex account. The Sovereign Pontiff received many prompt recovery messages, including testimony from His Holiness Pope Karkin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, who addressed yesterday to his “beloved brother in Christ”, stressing: “We pray to the heavenly Lord to preserve him” and preserve him in his mercy, and to prolong his life, and to many fruitful years of my love. Many heads of state and government have also expressed their closeness to the Pope: for example, the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Tsai Ing-wen, who sent a message on Monday, July 5. On the same day, the President of the State of Palestine and of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas, wrote from Ramallah: We all pray to God to grant him the necessary health to be able to continue his commitment to to find peace and love between peoples.



Yesterday, it was the turn of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, by “presenting on behalf of the nation”, “his best wishes for a speedy recovery”, seized “the opportunity for renewal”. My most sincere wishes for health and well-being to His Holiness and to the Catholic world – as well as to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, who awaits in these hours of personal experiences a speedy recovery, praying for everything heart so that our Lord Jesus Christ may grant your Holiness health and strength. I, my government and the Cypriot people look forward to it, already wishing it a speedy and full recovery. “ They are also with the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermdez, who, on behalf of the people and the government, expressed his wishes for a “full and speedy recovery” of the operation. On the same day of the operation, the fourth Sunday, the words of Ral Castro Ruz, who said: “People need your wisdom and moral authority more than ever.” Support in prayer also came from the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, confident that His Holiness will soon resume his commitments, to continue to guide the Catholic Church and the Holy See and to support the whole world with love and hope. . The community that desperately needs your spiritual comfort in these times of distress.



Also, many bishops do not miss their prayers. Like the members of the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM) who, in a note from its president, Monsignor Hector Miguel Caprigos Vidarte, declared having received with deep joy the news of the good recovery of the Popes, adding that our concern was prayer and closeness, and with our faithful, as people of God We have called the Good Heavenly Father so that your operation will be successful. We continue to pray for you. Count on closeness, tenderness and prayer in this time of healing. For his part, Cardinal John Asherley Dew, Archbishop of Wellington and President of the New Zealand Bishops’ Conference, said that “every New Zealand Catholic will remember Pope Francis in his prayers”, rejoicing “to know that the Saint-Père coped well with the operation and recovered ”immediately. Finally, yesterday, Rabbi Arthur Schneider, president and founder of The Call of the Conscious, sent a message in the hope that the Sovereign Pontiff, Renewed Force, can continue to embrace all humanity with love and compassion for you. stand out.

