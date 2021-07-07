The lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and Google are just another fundraising tool





Donald Trump filed lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and Google on Wednesday, accusing companies of violating his rights and those of other conservatives under the First Amendment. But winning these lawsuits seems to be irrelevant to Trump.

Legal experts say these are frivolous cases likely to be dismissed by the courts, but Trump is already using them as a means of raising money from his supporters. The lawsuits are also a practical distraction from New York State’s ongoing investigation into his company’s alleged tax evasion, which has been Trump’s main story in the news lately.

This is not the first time Trump has used this tactic. During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly attacked tech companies despite taking huge advantage of his reach on social media platforms like Twitter by making unfounded claims that these companies have anti-conservative biases. . And while his attempts to penalize the tech industry with unenforceable executive orders, bogus tech highs, and vague threats have never seriously hampered Facebook, Google, or Twitter’s ability to run their businesses, these efforts have served Trump well. politically. He garnered support from his followers, raised money and dominated the headlines as a crusader against a liberal Silicon Valley. These new lawsuits do not appear to be any different.

At a press conference announcing the lawsuits, a representative from the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump nonprofit that filed the lawsuits on behalf of the former president, encouraged anyone interested to join. Trump in his class actions to register on a website. But if you go to this website, TakeOnBigTech.com, it lands on a promotional video that only links to an option to donate money to the America First Policy Institution and doesn’t offer a clear way to get it. register for prosecution.

TakeOnBigTech.com

Shortly after announcing the lawsuits, Trump began sending breaking news alert text messages directly to his subscribers, asking them to donate to his Save America PAC.

According to a New York Times reporter who posted it on Twitter, part of the text message to his followers reads:

Pres Trump: I’m suing Facebook and Twitter for NON-CONSTITUTIONAL CENSORSHIP. For a short time, 5x-IMPACT on all gifts! Donate NOW and it links to a website accepting donations to Save America PAC.

Save America PAC’s donation request.

In addition to the fundraising opportunities, the launch of a new fight against Big Tech gives Trumps supporters something else to focus on besides headlines about how New York State prosecutors have been doing it. Indicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax evasion earlier this month. Prosecutors allege that the Weisselberg and Trumps company did not pay taxes on $ 1.7 million in indirect employee compensation. The whole case is part of a larger investigation into the company of the former presidents; the investigation is expected to expand, potentially becoming more damning for Trump.

In the past, Trump has often turned Facebook, Twitter, and Google into googles for allegedly displaying anti-Conservative bias, but his claims have often served to distract from broader political issues. The constant accusations also appeared to put pressure on tech companies, which typically only applied their own rules against Trump until the last days of his presidency, when he was banned for inciting violence before the January 6 riot. at the Capitol.

Now that Trump has been removed from office and received much less media attention, it’s unclear whether the hell will be able to support this latest advertising crusade against the tech giants. But there is no doubt that at least for now, these lawsuits are a welcome break from the news of Trump’s tax-related legal affairs as well as a great fundraising opportunity.

