Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries out a major overhaul of the Cabinet, 12 ministers leave, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal brings in | India News
New Delhi: In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia into Cabinet while dropping up to 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT Minister and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Fifteen ministers and 28 ministers of state, including new faces and those who have been raised, were sworn in at a ceremony held in Darbar Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While most of the members took the oath in Hindi, a few of them took the oath in English.
This is the first cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Modi since taking office for a second term in May 2019.
A thorough and extended review was carried out by Modi and senior BJP officials through a series of meetings with ministers ahead of Wednesday’s big exercise. These meetings also took place following widespread criticism of the central government’s handling of the COVID crisis.
Rane, 69, MP for Rajya Sabha and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was the first to be sworn in.
After Rane, Sonowal, former chief minister of Assam, was sworn in in English. The 58-year-old leader previously served as Union Minister of State (independent office) for skills development and entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under Prime Minister Modi
Congressman-turned-BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia, an MP for Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, was also sworn in as cabinet minister. The 50-year-old leader was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Electricity and Union Minister of State for Trade and Communications in the previous UPA government.
Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and JD (U) RCP Singh leader, Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur Pashupati Kumar Paras of Bihar, were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.
Kiren Rijiju, RK Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to Cabinet level.
Bhupendra Yadav, who served in the BJP organization as general secretary, was also sworn in as cabinet minister.
No less than 28 ministers of state have been sworn in, including seven from Uttar Pradesh, who will go to the polls next year, with the BJP seeking a second term.
Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Kaushal Kishore, SPS Baghel and Ajay Kumar – all Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh – were sworn in as the new Union ministers of state. BL Verma, an MP for Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh, was also sworn in as Minister of State.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shobha Karandlaje, MPs from Karnataka; Darshana Vikram Jardosh from Gujarat; Meenakashi Lekhi, New Delhi MP Lok Sabha; Annapurna Devi (Jharkhand), A Narayanaswamy (Karnataka); Ajay Bhatt (Uttarakhand), Chauhan Devusinh (Gujarat), were also sworn in as MoS.
Others who were sworn in as ministers of state at the ceremony were Bhagwanth Khuba (Karnataka); Kapil Moreshwar Patil (Maharashtra); Pratima Bhoumik (Tripura); Subhas Sarkar (West Bengal); Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (Maharashtra); Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (Manipur); MPs Bharati Pawar (Maharashtra), Bishweswar Tudu (Odisha) and Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal) Munjapara Mahendrabhai (Gujarat), John Barla and Nisith Pramanik (West Bengal); and BJP Tamil Nadu State President L Murugan.
At least 16 candidates for the Council of Ministers are deputies for the first time.
Previously, four senior EU ministers – Prasad, Javadekar, Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” – were among 12 ministers who resigned Wednesday before the cabinet reshuffle.
Besides these four, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Labor Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria and Environment Babul Supriyo also resigned.
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned after being appointed governor of Karnataka on Tuesday.
Prasad and Javadekar, who had been the face of Cabinet briefings announcing key Cabinet decisions on several occasions over the past few years, were present at the swearing-in ceremony here after stepping down as ministers. Vardhan was also present at the ceremony.
With this reset, Modi brought in some young faces and also represented various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
