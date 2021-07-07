Comment: China may have its own spy problem

WELLINGTON: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary celebrations may have made the headlines last week.

But amid celebratory notes about how the country came to be and how central the party was to this narrative, observers reading the tea leaves to discern the great challenges that lie ahead for the country might do well to ‘examine some less well covered developments. on your mind.

Because while Chinese President and CPC General Secretary Xi Jinpings leading the main Chinese Communist leaders to renew their pledges of loyalty to the party on June 18 seemed at home, the ceremony was important because it included Vice President Wang Qishan. , which had been the subject of many rumors. having fled China.

If this had been true, Wang would have been the most senior official to defect in recent decades.

The latest being Lin Biao – then heir apparent to Mao Zedong who allegedly fled China for the Soviet Union, after a failed assassination attempt on the lives of his mentors when his plane crashed in 1971.

THE STRANGE CASE OF DONG JINGWEI

While these suspicions about Wang have been quashed, there are growing concerns about Dong Jingwei, Deputy Minister of State Security, the latest official to come to light for allegedly defecting.

On the same day as the show of loyalty, Dong reportedly chaired a separate meeting to discuss the implementation of new counterintelligence regulations that came into effect in April.

The meeting apparently underscored the importance of capturing not only foreign spies but also their Chinese collaborators and financiers behind the scenes.

However, unlike most official events covered by mainstream Chinese media, there were few details of the meeting with no video or photo of the proceedings or mention of its location.

The meeting is even more curious due to reported rumors that Dong, a current official, had previously visited the US Defense Intelligence Agency under the pretext of visiting his daughter in the country in February.

There are reports in the American and Australian media that he was the originator of the theory of the Wuhan laboratory leak, which partly explains the renewed confidence of the United States in the idea despite the fact that they did not ‘presented no clear new evidence.

Some conservative websites even suggest Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to repatriate Dong to China during the Anchorage talks. .



Communist Party of China Foreign Chief Yang Jiechi and Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi, second from left, speak during the opening session of the US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday, March 18, 2021 (Photo: AP / Frederic JBrown)

If this is true, Dong’s defection could prove devastating to China’s interests and President Xi’s personal safety.

As the head of the Hebei Province State Security Department from February 2006 to March 2017, Dong reportedly recruited bodyguards for the central leadership in general and President Xi in particular.

PAST DEFECTIONS

Many high-ranking Chinese officials have been caught in the dark world of intelligence agencies engaged in human intelligence operations, including espionage, defections and penetration of government organizations.

Such cases are usually kept deliberately low-key and silent, given the humiliation not to mention the national security considerations China can have by hiding everything it knows. It can therefore be difficult to piece together the puzzle of the magnitude of the problem.

But what we do know is that over the past few years, these include former Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Li Bin in 2006 who allegedly passed state secrets to Seoul and of the former head of the Chinese nuclear program Kang Rixin in 2010 suspected of having divulged nuclear secrets. to an undisclosed foreign nation.

Both were convicted of bribery and details of their case were kept under wraps.

Even within the Ministry of State Security, China’s counterintelligence apparatus, there have been cases of officials passing on information to foreign countries, to the point where Hu Jintao had to intervene personally in 2012. .

China has also experienced defections in the past, although these appear to be rare.

Yu Qiangsheng, older brother of Yu Zhengsheng, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, defected to the United States in 1985.

Director of China’s State Security Ministry, Yus’ defection has compromised China’s intelligence human resources. The spy chief had denounced China’s greatest spy, Larry Wu-tai Jin, a CIA analyst, who had worked for the US government for 37 years but was secretly a mole for China, as well as Bernard Boursicot, a diplomat French recruited by China. through a honey trap.

REAPPEARANCE OF DONGS IN CHINA

As if it couldn’t be more curious, the Dongs case does. On June 23, Dong reportedly reappeared in Beijing, along with Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi who attended the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization by video.

Attention to the meeting was first drawn to a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington who was asked about Dongs’ defection and categorically denied it.

However, compared to the photos and videos of the last meeting held in September 2020, Internet users pointed out that the photo of this 16th edition looked photoshopped and that the video was attached to appearances from previous meetings.



Photo from the 16th SCO meeting with Dong Jingwei on the far right. Netizens pointed out that the paintings come in different colors and lengths, and the backdrop is missing a date, which usually appears at such meetings. (Photo: Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of China)



WHERE IS DONG?

There is another theory aside from the defection that might correspond to the one above: that Dong was arrested by Chinese intelligence agencies on the grounds of corruption or other embarrassing illegal behavior at the national level, including the ‘spying.

Observers have reported similar developments in China’s arrest of its top envoy, Ma Jisheng, amid allegations of espionage on behalf of the Japanese. Mahad simply disappeared in China after such accusations surfaced in 2014.

The Dongs case may remain a mystery. In the past two weeks, a US official speaking to Newsweek said their idea of ​​Dong was absolutely wrong.

But if he is indeed missing and not in his post as it is claimed, a major reshuffle in the ranks of Chinese internal security is to be expected.

The incident is significant against the backdrop of a growing number of CCP cadres caught up in President Xis’ anti-corruption campaign.

Such efforts have long been touted either as a laudable way to rid the country of corrupt rulers or as a heinous move by President Xis to silence his political enemies and consolidate his power.

Both interpretations could still hold up. But perhaps this latest incident with Dong suggests a third way to view China’s campaign of corruption when such cases are reported in the media: as counterintelligence cases the country grapples with.

The CCP may have kept a veil on the issue, but could it ever get out of hand and pose a serious threat to President Xi? We can only look and try to read the tea leaves.

Professor Bo Zhiyue is founder and chairman of Bo Zhiyue China Institute, a consultancy firm providing services to government officials and CEOs of multinational corporations.