



DONALD Trump attended two universities before finally obtaining his bachelor’s degree in 1968.

He often reminded voters that he had an Ivy League degree.

Donald Trump attended Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania. Where did Donald Trump go to college?

During his elementary years, Trump attended Kew-Forest Private School from Kindergarten to Grade 7.

At 13, he enrolled in the New York Military Academy, a private boarding school.

Trump’s academic performance has not been made public.

Donny initially enrolled at Fordham University in New York in 1964.

Donny attended Fordham University for two years before transferring to the University of PennsylvaniaCredit: Wikipedia / chriscobar

After two years he transferred from Jesuit College in New York to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

How many Ivy Leaguers have become presidents?

The last five presidents have received degrees from Ivy League schools, according to FactCheck.org.

However, in the 2020 presidential election, the Trump administration took issue with Joe Biden’s claim that a president not attending an Ivy League school was rare.

Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and attended Syracuse Law School.

Donald Trump received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968Credit: Getty Images – Getty

In October 2020, Trump’s deputy director of communications Zach Parkinson mocked Biden’s latest blunder by tweeting: “Biden just falsely claimed he would be the first president in ’80s or 90s’ to don’t go to an Ivy League school.

“In fact, about half of the presidents in this period (7 out of 15) did not attend Ivy League schools (Hoover Truman Eisenhower Johnson Nixon Carter Reagan).”

When did he graduate from the University of Pennsylvania?

Trump graduated from UPenn in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Donny praised the UPenn Business School as the “best university” while discussing his time in Wharton in a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan.

He told Morgan at the time, “I went to the best university: the Wharton School of Finance, which to me is like the best business school.”

Donald Trump received his undergraduate degree in 1968Credit: Getty Images – Getty

UPenn is one of the eight establishments in the Ivy League.

What was Donald Trump’s middle finger and GPA?

Trump received his college degree in economics.

While at UPenn, the former president took undergraduate courses at the prestigious Wharton School of Business, but did not earn his MBA.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he graduated “first in class”, but he did not.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he was “top of his class” at Wharton.

However, according to Forbes, Trump graduated indiscriminately and probably earned less than 3.4 GPA.

Forbes reported: “Some schools base the distinctions on the GPA percentile, but Wharton simply bases them on the GPA, which means that to graduate without distinction, his GPA had to be less than 3.40.”

DEBATE 2020: Trump tells Joe “you graduated at the bottom of your class”

