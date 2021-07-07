I wish them the best for their ministerial mandate: PM Modi congratulates new cabinet colleagues | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the new ministers who were sworn in that day. Modis’ message to ministers came following a cabinet reshuffle earlier today. I congratulate all colleagues who have taken the oath today and wish them the best for their ministerial mandate. We will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India, Modi tweeted. Following the enlargement of the Union’s cabinet announced by the Prime Minister, 43 new ministers, including 15 ministers and 28 ministers of state, have been appointed members of the Council of Ministers. President Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in to new ministers at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. In addition, on Tuesday, the Union government created a new ministry called the Ministry of Cooperation, aimed at providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. The ministry will work to streamline processes for the ease of doing business for cooperatives and enable the development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS), the cabinet secretariat said in a statement released earlier on Tuesday. The cabinet expansion is the first since the Modi-led government returned to power in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from Congress last year, MP Rajya Sabha and the former bureaucrat Ashwini Vaishnaw, former chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal were among the new entrants to the cabinet. Read also | Ministerial reshuffle: meeting Modi’s new ministerial brigade Meanwhile, former Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sadananda Gowda and Prakash Javadekar, tendered their resignations ahead of the announcement of the expansion. New portfolios were also assigned to ministers on that day, according to which Mansukh Mandaviya took over the functions of Minister of Health and Family Welfare as well as Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Scindia was awarded the Ministry of Civil Aviation while Vaishnaw was awarded the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah took over the new Ministry of Cooperation with the Interior Ministry. In addition, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman also retained their respective Ministries of Defense and Finance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/wish-them-best-for-their-ministerial-tenure-pm-modi-congratulates-new-cabinet-colleagues-101625680581527-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos