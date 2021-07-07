TP3 Laskar FPI to write white paper and submit to Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Murder Incident Guard Team (TP3) secretary Marwan Batubara asked the perpetrators of the murder case six FPI soldierscan always be brought before the Court of Human Rights (HAM). This is what he transmitted during the launch of the “White Paper” which contains data and facts related to the virtual murder of six FPI soldiers on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road, Wednesday (7/7). “The murder of six HRS guards is a crime against humanity and a gross violation of human rights. Thus, a human rights tribunal should be organized in accordance with Law No. 26 of 2000, ”said Marwan. Marwan said the main substance of the White Paper was that the murder of 6 Laskar FPI was not an ordinary crime, but a serious human rights violation. He also believed that the assassination operation was not carried out solely by the police. “However, this systematically involves other armed forces and other apparatuses,” he said. In addition, Marwan plans to deliver the book to Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and President Joko Widodo. He recalled that President Joko Widodo had promised to transparently investigate the case. The promise was made when TP3 met Jokowi at the State Palace on March 10, 2021. “This white paper may answer the question of the public as to who is responsible for the incident,” he said. Meanwhile, Amien Rais, head of TP3, claimed the book presented objective facts and data. Not just assumptions and opinions from various parties. He felt that the national police and the TNI were not institutionally involved in the scenario and carried out the murders of the six Laskars. Therefore, he called for the judicial process to be conducted in a transparent manner so that the perpetrators and the masterminds of the murders can be arrested. “So your friends from the 3 forces TNI and the National Police are not involved. Neither the scenario nor the implementation. We are proud that the national security backbone of the National Police and TNI is not involved. It’s good news. Said Amien. In this case, there are three police suspects. However, one of the suspects died in an accident in early 2021. Bareskrim also submitted investigative files to the attorney general’s office for just two suspects. (rzr / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210708051819-20-664725/tp3-laskar-fpi-susun-buku-putih-bakal-serahkan-ke-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos