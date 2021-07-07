Donald Trump would have congratulated Adolf Hitler for doing “a lot of good things” to John Kelly, new book says





“Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” Trump reportedly told Kelly, who was explaining to the 45th President who the allies and adversaries were in both world wars, according to Bender.

Trump denied the comments and that the conversation took place when Bender asked him about it.

“This is totally untrue. President Trump never said that. This is fake news, probably by an incompetent and fired general,” Liz Harrington, chief spokesperson for Trump.

CNN has reached out to Kelly for comment on the claim in the book.

The claims in the new book are the latest example of Trump praising or embracing authoritarian leaders. During the 2016 election campaign, Trump dismissed comparisons to Hitler as he was criticized for asking voters to raise their right hands and pledge to support him, a practice some compare to the “Heil” salute. of Nazi Germany.

Kelly, according to Bender, was stunned by Trump’s comment and pushed back against the then Commander-in-Chief.

“Even if it were true that he was solely responsible for rebuilding the economy, on the whole you can never say anything in favor of Adolf Hitler,” Kelly reportedly told Trump. “You can not.”

Bender also wrote that “others have said the remark stunned Kelly.”

The new book also details how Trump’s language became increasingly violent at Oval Office meetings as protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon began to gain new media attention. The then president would highlight videos showing law enforcement attacking protesters and tell his administration he wanted to see more of the behavior, according to the snippets.

“This is how you’re supposed to deal with these people,” Trump told his top law enforcement and military officials, according to Bender. “Crack their skulls!”

He also told his team that he wanted the military to come in and “beat the fk out” of civil rights protesters, Bender writes.

Harrington told CNN that this claim in the book was also “false.”

CNN’s Margaret Given and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

