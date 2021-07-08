Jokowi asks regional chiefs to monitor drugs, oxygen and isolation places for Covid-19 Pasien patients





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo asked everyone Head of district Oversee the preparation of medication to oxygen cylinders for patients Covid-19. He carried the message to governors, regents and mayors across Indonesia. “I ask the governors, regents and mayors to control the preparations, whether it concerns drugs, medical devices, oxygen cylinders and also places of isolation which must always be and must be prepared”, he declared. Jokowi in a press release posted on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (7/7/2021) evening. Read also : Price of expensive oxygen cylinders, KPPU threatens sellers with fine of 50% of profits To do this, the president asked governors, regents and mayors to continue descending to check conditions on the ground. On the same occasion, Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the health workers who have worked hard to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic to date. In addition, the President appreciated the volunteers who participated in supporting the work of the health workers. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the doctors, health workers and all the volunteers who have worked morning, afternoon and night to deal with Covid 19,” he said. Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the government reported the addition of 34,101 new cases of Covid-19 that have been enumerated in the past 24 hours. Also read: Jokowi asks regional chiefs to go to the field to verify the management of Covid-19 The addition of new cases spread across 34 provinces, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country to 2,379,397 people. Based on data from the Covid-19 working group, the highest addition was recorded at DKI Jakarta with 9,366 cases, followed by West Java with 8,591 cases and Central Java with 3,823 cases.

