Pakistani President Imran Khan pays tribute to Dilip Kumar





Senior leaders and the people of Pakistan showed their adulation on Wednesday for Dilip Kumar who was born here and received the country’s highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Mr. Kumar was born in his ancestral home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar neighborhood of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. His original name was Yousuf Khan.

In a tweet, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said Kumar is an exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality.

Sorry to see Dilip Kumar [Yusuf Khan] move away from his mundane home. An exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality. Condolences to the immediate family and to his large family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace, he tweeted.

Mr Kumar died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

In his condolences, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he can never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to establish cancer hospitals in memory of his mother.

Saddened to learn of the death of Dilip Kumars. I can never forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project is launched. This is the most difficult time – raising (the) first 10% of the funds and his appearance at Pak & London raised huge sums of money, Mr Khan tweeted.

Other than that, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centers are state-of-the-art cancer centers located in Lahore and Peshawar.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Mr. Kumar will be remembered for his unprecedented humanity and talent.

He has ruled hearts and minds across generations and leaves behind a rich legacy of work, the minister tweeted.

Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a tweet in Urdu that Mr Kumar’s death was regrettable.

He was a promising artist who cannot be replaced, the minister said, adding that during his meetings with Mr Kumar he found the actor to be a charming personality.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain described him as an iconic hero.

Dilip Kumar is no more. Loved by millions of people in the subcontinent and around the world, he writes. The king of tragedy will always be missed … RIP Yousaf Khan aka Dilip Kumar, he tweeted.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Chairman of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz), Shahbaz Sharif, said Peshawars Khan had ruled for many years in Bollywood under the name of Dilip Kumar and that today ‘ hui, he left the world in the form of a legend.

Calling his passing a great loss, PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said the characters Mr. Kumar tried on and the dialogues he delivered with such passion have become very popular with the masses.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow at the death, saying the void created by the great actor’s demise will remain unimaginable.

In 1998, the Pakistani government honored Kumar with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

The governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar also expressed his condolences on the death of Mr. Kumar, describing him as a successful artist as well as a great man.

Pakistani movie stars such as Shaan Shahid, Saba Qamar and Ali Zafar also regretted Mr. Kumar’s death.

What a legend, Professor of the East, his style of action will always be found in every artist who performs. He was the last man standing of an era long gone, but the times were waiting for him to come before the doors of the past could be closed forever, Mr Shahid tweeted.

Mr. Zafar described Mr. Kumar as a man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written to the cadence of every line he uttered. End of an era that will nevertheless remain timeless, he said.

It is with sadness that I learn of the passing of Dilip Kumar Saab. He has been an inspiration to actors around the world, Ms Qamar said in a tweet.

Several former Pakistani cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik, among others, also regretted Kumar’s death.

A huge loss for KPK Sahib Yousuf Khan fans in Mumbai and across the world. He lives in our hearts. Sincere condolences to Saira Banu sahiba, tweeted Mr. Afridi.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government regretted the disappearance of the legendary actor, saying he will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral hometown in the province.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said a golden chapter in India’s film industry ended with the death of Mr Kumar.

However, he would remain alive in the hearts of fans. His services and accomplishments in the acting field will be remembered forever, Khan said.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant for Information to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his deep sadness and sorrow at the loss of the film’s legend.

The KP government spokesman said he was saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Kumar, a resident of Peshawar who came to prominence as an actor.

The late Dilip had great esteem and respect for the people of his birthplace, Peshawar. He will always be remembered for his service, love and affection for the people of Peshawar, the statement said.

The Pakistani government has already declared his birthplace national heritage and completed all the formalities to transform it into a museum in his name.

Mr. Kumar visited Peshawar in the early 1990s. He received an unprecedented welcome and welcome from the people of Peshawar.

Peshawar Heritage Council Secretary Shakil Waheedullah said the death is a huge loss for the people of Peshawar.

He said the Council will hold a memorial function in honor of the great actor and Farzand e Peshawar (son of Peshawar).

The Directorate of Archeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presented in a banner its special condolences to his bereaved family.

Offer a tribute to Dilip Kumar for the 98-year-old era (11-12-1922 to 7-7-2021), the banner read.

Ordinary people of Peshawar also paid tribute to the legendary actor.

Sarfraz, who deals with the artificial jewelry trade in Mohallah Khudadad near Mr. Kumar’s ancestral property, expressed his deep sadness and sorrow.

We have lost a great man. He and his services will always be remembered by the people of Peshawar.

Majeed Lala, who also owned a store, said he was shocked to learn of the death.

The Peshawar businessman and ruling Pakistani Senator Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mohsin Aziz said in a statement that Mr. Kumar was his uncle and that the whole city of Peshawar is in mourning. reason for his disappearance.

Mr Aziz said that Mr Kumar left Peshawar in 1935 at the age of 13 for Mumbai and excelled in acting.

He achieved the distinction of Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat (the king of emotion), he noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-president-imran-khan-pay-tributes-to-dilip-kumar/article35204299.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos