Trump ally seeks to export Arizona-style election journal to Pennsylvania





In an interview with far-right radio host John Fredericks, Mastriano named three counties that were targeted Philadelphia, Tioga and York and said they could do a second round of counties. A Philadelphia official confirmed to POLITICO he had received a letter from Mastriano but declined to comment further. An official in York also confirmed that the chairman of the board of elections also received a copy of the letter, and Tioga’s attorney also confirmed that the county received the request but declined to give further details.

Mastrianos’ office did not respond to a series of questions from POLITICO.

Mastriano’s push was inspired by a similar effort in Arizona, which recently concluded its review of millions of Maricopa County ballots. The Arizona push, led by the GOP-controlled State Senate, is called by supporters an audit, but electoral professionals and local and state election officials almost universally ridicule it as a fishing expedition unprofessional that does not meet the standards of an actual audit. Mastriano had traveled to Arizona to see this review, praising the effort.

My goal is to make it similar to what we saw in Arizona, in that each ballot is photographed and enlarged, and we can determine which ballots were filled out by a human, Mastriano said in the radio interview.

Mastrianos’ request for information is massive, according to a letter he sent to one of the counties, reviewed by POLITICO. It requests all ballots cast in the 2020 election and all ballot production, processing and compilation equipment, as well as various forensic images of computer equipment and database logs.

He also asks for information about grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit that has received an influx of money from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to provide money to local election offices in short supply. money across the country. CTCL grants were notably at the heart of electoral fraud plots.

The letter threatened to subpoena the county if it did not comply, and Mastriano said he believed he had the votes of the committee to secure subpoenas.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is also considering a gubernatorial candidacy, said his office would likely step in to defend counties that did not comply.

At present this information is being requested voluntarily, but if subpoenas are issued, you can expect our office to do everything to protect the Commonwealth, its constituents and the free and fair elections held in Pennsylvania, he said in a statement.

Other Democrats in the state also opposed Mastrianos’ proposed review, saying he did not have the authority to conduct it and was otherwise unfit to conduct a review.

Democratic State Senate Leader Jay Costa and State Senator Anthony Williams, Masstrianos’ Democratic counterpart on the committee, wrote in a letter to leaders of the Republican State Senate that election monitoring was beyond the reach of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, and said Mastriano corrupts the committee process and politicizes it for the whims of former President Donald Trump.

We urge you to issue a cease and desist order for this chamber member before he further damages the credibility of government institutions, they wrote.

The extended demand could raise particular chain of custody issues for local election officials. In Arizona, Maricopa County officials said they would get all new voting machines after handing the equipment over to state Senate reviewers for safety reasons.

This audit could risk decertifying county voting machines, costing county taxpayers millions of dollars, Shapiro said in his statement.

Trump himself has pushed for reviews in Pennsylvania and other states, attacking Republicans who did not support his calls. Are they stupid, corrupt or naive? What’s going on? he said in a statement last month. What happened in Philadelphia and other parts of the state must be properly and legally exposed.

In his announcement and interview, Mastriano continued to hint at unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, citing rule changes to ease the burden on voters in the pandemic era. It would defy logic to assume that an election with the kinds of drastic changes we saw in 2020 went perfectly without error or fraud, he wrote.

Biden won Pennsylvania by 81,000 votes, more than double the margin that would have triggered an automatic recount.

