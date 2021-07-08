Boris Johnson orders review of Chinese firm Nexperias’ purchase of UK semiconductor maker





But while Johnson told MPs the sale was a very tough business, he cautioned against anti-Chinese sentiment being flawed. I don’t want an anti-Chinese spirit to lead us to try to hijack every investment from China in this country. It would be economically reckless, he said. Speaking to Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the select committee on foreign affairs, he said: We have to judge whether what they are making has real intellectual property value and is of interest to China, whether there are real implications in this matter. of security. I think semiconductors are of utmost importance to this country, one of the things I wanted to look at right away was whether we could be more self-sufficient. Thinking of what to do. Nexperia is headquartered in the Netherlands, but Australian Senator James Paterson said no Chinese private companies are strictly divorced from Beijing and urged Britain to think again. In some countries, like China, there are really no strictly private companies that are safe from state direction. Many investors have motivations that are not purely economic, such as the strategic or geopolitical implications of their investments. Semiconductors power everything from phones to electric cars. Credit:Bloomberg Labor Senator Kimberly Kitching, who is Australia’s co-chair with Paterson of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said semiconductor manufacturing capacity is seen as critical infrastructure. The Chinese government certainly thinks so, and it has identified semiconductors as one of the seven cutting-edge technologies in which it aims for global supremacy, Kitching said. Britain has only just passed its National Security and Investment Act, but the old English adage to marry hastily, repent at leisure perhaps should be pondered, the senator said. Britain initially resisted Australian lobbying to stop Huawei from building its 5G networks, but eventually agreed. A spokesperson for the alliance said Britain was making itself more vulnerable to coercive diplomacy from Beijing. The UK should seek to secure its supply chains in critical technologies. Instead, it allowed its main semiconductor maker to fall into the hands of a company under the influence of an authoritarian regime, the spokesperson said. In April, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi blocked a Chinese takeover of a semiconductor company and said he supported extending state protection to Italian companies to prevent them from falling. are captured by the Chinese.

