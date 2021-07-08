Taiwan asserts island sovereignty after US reaffirms opposition to independence





It was also Campbell’s first public comment on the Taiwan question since Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged last week during the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Communist Parties in crush any attempt to block Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland, which considers the island to be part of its territory. 04:14 Xi Jinping leads celebrations to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in China The United States has never supported Taiwan’s independence since it transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. We fully recognize and understand the sensitivities involved here, Campbell said. We believe Taiwan has the right to live in peace. We want to see its international role, especially in areas like vaccines and issues associated with the pandemic, they should have a role to play here, they should not be avoided in the international community, Campbell said. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday thanked Campbell for his support for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs. Foreign Department spokeswoman Joanne Ou also thanked the United States for their timely donation of 2.5 million doses of . She said the Biden administration has repeatedly expressed its unwavering support for Taiwan since taking office in January and actively rallied support from its allies to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. As a reliable partner, Taiwan will cooperate closely with the United States on various global issues, she added. Or stopped before commenting on Campbell’s remarks on independence, but pointed out: The Republic of China [Taiwans official name] is a sovereign state and is not part of the People’s Republic of China and that is a fact and also a reality. She said Taiwan will approach cross-strait relations cautiously and pragmatically and do everything possible to defend its free and democratic system. Kurt Campbell, the American Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS But Johnny Chiang, leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, questioned the government’s ability to manage relations between the two shores, saying they had deteriorated since Tsai Ing-wens became president in 2016. He also said Campbell’s remarks were a wake-up call to Tsais’s pro-independence Progressive Democratic Party government that independence was not an option. The DPP government needs to accurately assess the complexity of US policy in China to avoid misjudging the overall situation, he said. Liu Weidong, an expert on American affairs at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, said that historically, it has long been known that Washington does not support Taiwan independence. I think Campbell was extending American goodwill to China, he said, adding that this could help facilitate bilateral talks, including a possible meeting between Biden and Xi. But what Campbell said will not affect the U.S. government’s cooperation with Taiwan, including its support for the islands’ participation in many other international organizations, Liu noted. Additional reporting by Kristin Huang

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3140223/taiwan-asserts-islands-sovereignty-after-us-restates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos