In largest representation in Gujarat, Narendra Modi balances castes, regional equations

Written by PARIMAL DABHI, Gopal Kateshiya | Ahmedabad / rajkot |



Update: July 8, 2021 at 3:16:56 a.m.

GUJARAT obtained its largest representation in the central ministry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who worked out a precise calculation to induct new colleagues, while balancing the caste and region equations within the state ahead of the legislative elections of next year.

The portfolios given to new ministers and new senior ministerial assignments are also expected to help address state issues related to these sectors.

A source from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said: This reshuffle has given Gujarat unprecedented representation since independence. Seven ministers had never been removed from Gujarat before in the Union Council of Ministers (counting Foreign Minister S Jaishankar as an MP for Rajya sabha from Gujarat). The BJP’s preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections and 2024 Parliament elections are reflected in the reshuffle. All electorally significant regions and castes of the state have been covered.

The Union Minister for the Interior and now Cooperation, Amit Shah, who is a deputy for Gandhinagar, represents northern Gujarat; Darshana Jardosh, a Brahmin married to an OBC from southern Gujarat; Devusinh Chauhan, a Kshatriya from central Gujarat; and Dr Mahendra Munjpara, Parsottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya respectively representing Koli, Kadva Patidar and Leuva Patidar, representing the region of Saurashtra.

Tribals form an important part of the electorate in Gujarat. There is no tribe in the Gujarat Union cabinet. A day before the reshuffle, Mangubhai Patel, a tribal member of Gujarat, was appointed governor of Madhya Pradesh, a party source said, commenting on the caste balance. Patel is from the Navsaris Kukna tribe, also found in Maharashtra.

Another BJP insider said: The reshuffle is a clear preparation for the 2022 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Our party has worked for the recovery of the SC / ST, the CBOs and the disadvantaged. The enthronement of three OBC ministers (from Gujarat) justifies it.

The Prime Minister inducted three new Gujarat state-level ministers, while raising two state-level ministers to cabinet. The former Minister of State (independent charge) for Ports, Navigation and Waterways, Mandaviya, 49, also held the chemicals and fertilizers portfolio and has now been elevated to the cabinet in charge of health as well as chemicals and fertilizers. Parsottam Rupala was bred from MoS panchayati raj, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Production.

The three ministers of state rank inducted into the cabinet are Darshana Jardosh (60) from Surat who is MoS Textiles and Railways, Devusinh Chauhan (56) from Kheda who is MoS Communications and Mahendra Munjpara (52), a medical practitioner from Surendranagar which is the Ministry of Women and Children Development and Ministry of AYUSH.

While Jardosh and Chauhan stepped out of the ranks, Munjpara has no political training and won his first election in 2019, beating Congressman Somabhai Patel, a Koli veteran. The Kolis form a large part of the OBC vote bank, residing mainly along the coast of Saurashtra and southern Gujarat and Munjpara is a Chunvaliya Koli.

In 2017, after its poor performance in the legislative elections, the BJP inducted former congress leader Kunvarji Bavaliya, a Koli of Rajkot, into the government of Vijay Rupani. In 2017, the party won just 99 of 182 assembly seats, its lowest since the BJP came to power in 1995, while Congress won 77. However, many congressmen did then resigned and changed sides, like Bavaliya.

Recently, Minister of State Parsottam Solanki, also a Koli leader from Bhavnagar, had suggested that the fishermen affected by Cyclone Tauktae were not being compensated and that the Rupani government did not care. Solanki, who often criticizes the outgoing BJP government, has never been faced with action.

Jardosh, a three-time MP for Surat, is said to be very close to Union Minister Smriti Irani, and now with her textile portfolio, will be able to tackle the problems of the industry, whose hub is Surat. Graduated in commerce, she started her career as a worker at the BJP and became president of the BJP Mahila Morcha of the city of Surat in 1999 and was then elected corporate in the municipal company of Surat in 2000. She has initially contested his election to Lok Sabha. in 2009 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2019.

Chauhan represents the Kheda Lok Sabha constituency of central Gujarat and is a Kshatriya, a community listed as an OBC in Gujarat. He holds an electrical engineering degree from Government Polytechnic College, Porbandar and was an engineer at All India Radio before resigning to join politics in 2002.

In 2007, he won his first legislative elections and was elected in the Assembly constituency of Matar. In 2009, he ran for Kheda Lok Sabha constituency but lost by 742 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, he retained his seat as MP for Matar. He was elected MP for Kheda Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and was re-elected to Lok Sabha in the same constituency.

Munjparas’ entry into the big electoral political league came at a time when incumbent BJP deputy from Surendranagar, Devji Fate-para, was involved in court cases and Somabhai Patel, one of Gujarat’s greatest Koli leaders. , had defected from Congress a decade ago. A well-known district doctor, Dr Munjpara, with a doctorate in medicine (general medicine), had previously not participated in any election and had not held any position in the BJP party organization.

Like Patel and Fatepara, Dr Munjpara is also from the Chuvaliya Koli sub-caste group of the electorally influential Koli community. And in his first foray into electoral politics in 2019, Munjpara scored a resounding victory over Patel, the old hobbyhorse who was then with Congress, despite Congress holding six of the seven Assembly constituencies falling into the parliamentary seat of Surendran-agar.

Rupala (66) and Mandaviya (49) were former confidants of Prime Minister Modi and they belong to the powerful Patidar community. Although not as numerous as the CBOs, the Patidars are heavyweights in Gujarat and were staunch supporters of the BJP until the quota turmoil led by Hardik Patel in 2015 fragmented the votes, giving an advantage in Congress.

Lately, the Patidars, particularly in Surat, have shown leanings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of which Hardik’s former associate, Gopal Italia, is the head of state.

Rupala belongs to Amreli, a constituency that became a congressional stronghold after losing the seat to Congressman Paresh Dhanani in 2002. His rise as cabinet minister marks a peak since he was elected constituency deputy of the Amreli Assembly in 1991 and then won two more times. Although Rupala has not been in a direct election since his defeat in 2002, he remains a powerful speaker who draws large crowds at election rallies and is expected to help the BJP win this constituency in 2022.

Mandaviya, who rose through the ranks, came from a farming family in a village in Bhavnagar district. He joined the ABVP in 1992 and was then inducted into Yuva Morcha. The youngest of the Gujarat cabinet, Mandaviya is known to connect with people through the padyatras, having done three since 2004.

The political science graduate contested his first and only election to the Assembly in 2002. He joined the Union cabinet in 2016, as Deputy Minister of Road and Motorway Transport, Navigation, Chemicals and fertilizers. It was during his tenure that Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, pharmacies selling generic drugs at affordable prices, were launched.

After the BJP retained power in 2019, Mandaviya retained his place in the Union cabinet as junior minister, but with independent charge of ports, shipping and waterways and the ministry of Health at the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani thanked Prime Minister Modi for including three new MPs from Gujarat in the Cabinet, according to an official statement. Rupani congratulated the three new ministers as well as Rupala and Mandaviya who were elevated to cabinet rank, he added. Rupani also expressed hope that the newly inducted ministers will contribute to the overall development of Gujarat.

BJP State President CR Paatil also congratulated all Gujarat MPs inducted into the Union cabinet and expressed confidence that they, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will lead India to new peaks.

(Entrances from Aditi Raja to Vadodara and from Kamaal Saiyed to Surat)