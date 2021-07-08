Rudy Giuliani is under scrutiny for foreign lobbying. He may have been one of the many members of Trump’s White House. OpenSecrets

(Photo by Rey Del Rio / Getty Images)

Foreign agents have said they were paid more than $ 30.5 million to influence US policy or public opinion on behalf of Turkish interests during the Trump administration. A investigation the Justice Department reportedly launched an investigation into Rudy Giuliani could reveal even more undisclosed lobbying.

The DOJ would have launched the investigation last week on Giuliani’s alleged efforts to pressure former President Donald Trump on behalf of Turkish interests.

Giuliani, former Trump personal attorney and former New York mayor, urged Trump in 2017 to drop federal charges against Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold trader. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also publicly called for the charges to be dropped. Zarrab has been accused of helping Halkbank, Turkey’s state bank, send billions of dollars to Iran in violation of US sanctions. The former mayor also encouraged Trump to extradite Fethullah Glen, a Turkish cleric in exile, to Turkey.

The new investigation report follows Giuliani being removed At New York.

If the DOJ concludes that Giuliani lobbied on behalf of Turkish interests, Giuliani could be forced to register as a foreign agent. Giuliani has denied lobbying for foreign interests.

In 2017, the Turkish government signed a contract with Greenberg Traurig LLP, a Florida-based law firm where Giuliani was a partner from 2016 to 2018. The firm has consistently ranked among the largest foreign registrants in Turkey. The Turkish government paid the company more than $ 1.2 million in 2017, $ 1.7 million in 2018 and $ 769,000 in 2019. It also became the largest foreign registrant for Turkey in 2020 after that the government paid the company over $ 1.15 million.

Greenberg Traurig has claims his lobbying was ethical and that he separated Guilianis’ legal work from his foreign lobbying. But several Democratic senators sign a letter in 2018 urging the DOJ to determine whether Giuliani had complied with the requirements for foreign agents. Federal prosecutors are also investigating whether Giuliani pressured Trump on behalf of Ukrainian interests.

Giuliani wouldn’t be the only lobbying link Turkey has with Trump’s White House.

The same year Turkey signed with Greenberg Traurig, the country’s government and Halbank also hired Ballard Partners, a Washington DC-based lobbying firm.

Cabinet Chairman Brian Ballard was vice chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee and was a member of his transition team. He then served as a consolidator for the Trumps 2020 reelection bid, raising over $ 2.2 million. Trump also appointed Ballard to the board of directors of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which gave the lobbyist even greater access to the Trump administration.

Ballard Partners was the most profitable lobbying firm working for Turkey in 2017 and 2018, serving as agent for the Turkish government and Halkbank. The Turkish government paid the company over $ 1.1 million in 2017 and $ 750,000 in 2018, while Halbank paid over $ 758,000 in 2017 and over $ 1.5 million in 2018.

The Ballards company also reported other ties to Trump, such as former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who heads the company’s regulatory compliance practice. Bondi decided not to press charges against Trump University in 2014, shortly after his campaign received a donation of $ 25,000 from the Trump Foundation, which shakes scrutiny and penalties from the IRS.

Justin Sayfie, who was a member of the Presidents Commission on White House Fellowships, is also a partner of Ballard Partners. And former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla.) And former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs James Rubin also worked at Ballard.

Lobbying firms mainly focused on the State Department and the Treasury Department during the Trump administration. The company later cut ties with Halkbank a day after the bank was indicted for a massive money laundering program.

Mercury Public Affairs, a Washington-based consulting firm, is also among Turkey’s top registrants and has close ties to Trump.

The company has represented the Turkish government and the Turkey-US Business Council, known as TAK. TAK, a government-linked business advocacy organization, paid the company nearly $ 3.9 million in 2018. It also paid the company only $ 300,000 in 2019 and over $ 801,000 in 2020.

As part of these influencing efforts, Mercury hired Bryan Lanza, who served as Trumps’ communications director on the Presidential Transition team, as an associate in the Washington DC office in 2018. He also hired Eric. Branstad as general manager of his Iowa office. in 2018. Branstad was on the 2017 Inaugural Committee and is an advisor to the Tumps Joint Fundraising Committee. Both worked at Mercury while the company lobbied on behalf of TAIK and the Turkish government.

Each year, TAK holds an American-Turkish conference with the Turkish American Council to bring together military, economic and political figures from both countries. Organizations tenuous the conference at Trump hotel properties several years under the Trump administration.

TAK President, Turkish businessman Mehmet Ali Yalcindag, helped negotiate a licensing deal for Trump properties in Turkey. Trumps foreign business interests in Turkey have grossed up to $ 9 million since 2016 and Yalcindag has continued to lobby the Trump administration on behalf of TAK.

The Turkish government has also spent substantial sums to defend the former president.

Mercury forbidden Trump’s decisions in 2019 to withdraw troops from Syria and circulated a New York Times editorial by Mevlt avuolu, a Turkish diplomat, who described the United States’ longtime Kurdish allies as terrorists.

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was forced to resign shortly after the 2017 inauguration, also had ties to Turkey. Inovo BV, a Netherlands-based consulting firm owned by Turkish businessman Kamil Ekim Alptekin, paid Flynns lobbying group, Flynn Intel Group, $ 530,000 in 2016 for a campaign against Glen, which Flynn later lack to be disclosed to DOJ.

As part of the lobbying contract, Flynn published a column in The Hill that called Glen a shady Islamic mullah and compared him to Osama bin Laden. Mullah is a name given to local Islamic clerics that members of the Taliban have also used.

Flynn, who was the only member of the Trump administration to be indicted in the trial of Special Advocate Robert Mueller investigation, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. But Flynn later took of his plea and Trump forgiven him in 2020.

