What would Donald Trump have said about Hitler?





FORMER Chief of Staff John Kelly was stunned that Donald Trump praised Adolf Hitler on a Euro trip, according to a Guardian report.

The former president denied ever making the comment, as documented in a new book by Michael Bender from The Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump would have praised Adolf Hitler, according to a report by The GuardianCredit: EPA What would Donald Trump say about Hitler?

Former President Donald Trump is said to have praised Adolf Hitler on a trip to Europe in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Trump allegedly claimed Hitler had done a lot of good things, which shocked the retired Marine Corps general and his chief of staff John Kelly.

The alleged comment was documented by Bender in his book, Frankly, We Won This Election, which he also claims Trump denied saying after leaving office.

Citing anonymous sources, Bender wrote that Kelly told the president he was wrong, but Trump was not discouraged.

Trump allegedly claimed that “Hitler did a lot of good things,” according to a book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street JournalCredit: Getty – Contributor

Trump apparently cited Germany’s economic recovery in the 1930s under Hitler, to which Kelly “argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.

Kelly also reportedly told Trump that you can never say anything for Adolf Hitler. You can not.

In a statement to the Guardian, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said: This is totally untrue. President Trump never said that.

Add: This is fake news made up, probably by a general who was incompetent and fired.

What does Michael Benders’ book say about Trump?

The book also alleges that Trump yelled at Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff while expressing his desire to invoke the insurgency law amid civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd by the police.

However, Milley refused Trump’s request because some laws limit military interference in internal affairs, but Trump reportedly responded by shouting, I said you were in charge!

“Well, I’m not responsible! Milley reportedly yelled back, to which Trump replied, “You can’t talk to me like that, according to Bender’s book.

When is Michael Benders’ book released?

The Benders book is slated for release on July 13, and it’s available for pre-order on Amazon and the Barnes and Noble website.

As described, the book tells the inner story of Trump’s loss and the definitive tale of his final year in office that draws a straight line from Presidents’ repeated insistence that he would never lose, to taking murderous assault on the United States Capitol. it endangered one of his most trusted lieutenants, his own vice-president.

Trump MUST be taken seriously, Press Secretary Psaki said when asked about fears people would be “hurt or killed” at his rallies

