UK government not sure when Pakistan will drop off red list





As many as 31,979 Pakistanis have traveled from the UK to Pakistan since January. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The UK government has told Pakistan it has no idea at this point when it will remove the country from its travel red list.

According to British and Pakistani government sources, the issue of Pakistan’s travel ban on Pakistan’s Red List was discussed when Prime Minister Imran Khan met with British South Asia Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed from Wimbledon, which visited Pakistan last week.

According to sources, the Pakistani government has been informed by UK authorities that the travel ban is purely based on data and no other considerations, as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and dozens of other countries are listed. also on the list. The UK government, sources say, will only lift travel restrictions when scientists advise it.

According to a source, the ban could continue until the end of this year or at least in about three months.

The government of Pakistan has informed the UK government that Pakistan would like to get off the list as soon as possible and that the UK government should set a timeline for this.

However, the UK government announced that Pakistan would be among “the priority countries to benefit from the first phase of the new Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP)”. Meanwhile, other countries to benefit from the first badge are Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria.

Public Health England said the platform aims to help countries build their capacity and capacity to effectively identify, assess and track new variants of SARS-CoV-2 within their populations in order to increase regional capacity. .

The NVAP was announced in January by the Department of Health and Social Affairs as a way for the UK to offer support to countries that lack the capacity and capacity to identify, assess and to effectively monitor new variants of SARS-CoV-2 among their population.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said: The UK is a scientific superpower and it is right that we share our expertise in the global fight against COVID-19. I welcome this partnership with Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore and the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention to identify, track and respond to new variants of COVID-19 and future threats. for health around the world. No one is safe until we are all safe.

On the other hand, Health and Social Affairs Secretary Sajid Javid said: As we learn to live with COVID-19, we cannot underestimate the threat that new variants could pose.

This groundbreaking genomics work drawing on the phenomenal genomics expertise in the UK will enable our global partners to identify cases of COVID-19 variants and help us all sustain our way of life by preventing pandemics potential in the years to come, Javide said.

We are working hand in hand with nations to fight this global pandemic, helping us all get back to normal as quickly as possible by saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/358953-uk-govt-does-not-know-when-pakistan-will-come-off-red-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

