Xi says China doesn’t intimidate other countries: Burmese know better

Anti-coup protesters hold placards outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon. / The Irrawaddy

Through The Irrawaddy July 7, 2021

We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.

This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Many Myanmar citizens were shocked when the Chinese Embassy in Yangon posted the Burmese translation of the words Xis on its Facebook page the next day.

Myanmar was completely under military rule from 1962 to 2010, and suffered another coup in February of that year. But Beijing has never condemned coups. Instead, he supported repressive military regimes whenever they were threatened at the United Nations. Xi seems to ignore the fact that supporting repressive regimes in Myanmar amounts to indirectly intimidating his people.

Beijing was all too willing to help the junta leaders whenever Western countries imposed sanctions on the military regime led by dictator Than Shwe after 1988. China and Russia spoke for Myanmar whenever other countries have announced measures to punish junta leaders. And the two also lent a hand to Min Aung Hlaing after following in the footsteps of his predecessors.

Under the quasi-civilian government of U Thein Seins in 2012, Minister of the President’s Office U Aung Min admitted that we were afraid of China during a public meeting in Monywa, Sagaing region, with locals protesting against China’s controversial Letpadaung copper mining project.

Beijing, however, does not protect military regimes for free. It had a lot of control over Myanmar under military rule, and it was the people of Myanmar who suffered the consequences.

To name a few examples, Myanmar nearly lost Myitsone, the confluence of the Mali and Nmai rivers in Kachin State which forms the source of the Ayeyarwady River. There, China plans to build a mega hydropower project. The project was suspended in 2011 but was never completed. Mount. Letpadaung is gone. And the forested areas of northern Myanmar have shrunk considerably thanks to China.

China has earned interest on its investment in supporting military regimes in Myanmar, but there have also been costs. Anti-Chinese sentiment is steadily increasing among his neighbor.

In the days following the military takeover in February, the Burmese have gathered in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon daily, well aware that China’s support for the regime will only perpetuate their suffering. The protesters called on China to condemn the coup and not to support the regime. But their calls have fallen on deaf ears. This explains the rise of anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar.

This has led to campaigns calling for a boycott of Chinese products. Three policemen providing security for the Sino-Myanmar gas pipelines in Mandalays Singaing were killed after the February coup. And Chinese-run factories in Yangon townships Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyithar were torched in March when junta forces imposed a brutal crackdown on anti-regime protesters there. (It is still unclear which side was responsible for the arson attacks. Anti-regime protesters have denied setting the factories ablaze.)

In the distant past, the first invasion of what is now China took place when the Mongols invaded Myanmar in 1283, during the reign of King Narathihapate in the Bagan dynasty. King Narathipate was forced to flee, which made him go down in Myanmar history as Tayoke Pyay Min (the king who fled from the Chinese).

Chinese armies attempted to invade Myanmar four times between 1765 and 1769, during the reign of King Sinbyushin of the Konbaung dynasty.

In the 1950s, two years after Myanmar regained its independence in 1948, Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, forces invaded Myanmar, forcing the government to complain to the UN.

And the civil war in Myanmar has been fueled by Chinese governments seeking interests between the governments of Myanmar, the Communist Party of Burma, and revolutionary armed ethnic groups.

Today, Beijing supports the military regime, which has killed nearly 900 civilians and detained thousands of pro-democracy activists. Thus, it is left to the reader to determine whether the Xis statement is true.



